'Paranoid' Woman Furious at Husband for Suspicious Relationship with 'Work Wife'

Gillian Sisley

When does a professional relationship cross the line into inappropriate?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMZKa_0j1neeaN00
Getty Images/Unsplash

People spend a large portion of their waking hours working, and for those who work in an office space, they will build relationships with their coworkers. This is only natural.

With that said, when it comes to colleagues it is expected that a certain amount of professionalism is maintained. When lines are crossed, and professionalism is ignored, things can get very messy.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is very suspicious of a relationship between her husband and his work colleague, resulting in the author wondering if she should get a divorce.

A Reddit post reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek has gone viral with 16,300 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is married to an engineer, who she describes as ‘intelligent’. With that said, he also has a female colleague who he is close to, and has bonded quite a bit with at work.

She continues by saying that she’d never had a reason to feel uncomfortable with the situation before, feeling that they had an honest and innocent relationship. However, she recently went on a vacation with her husband, the female colleague, and her partner, and that changed everything.

There is a ‘bad taste’ left in her mouth after the trip. It felt to her like she and the other spouse were the third-wheel to her husband and female colleague’s relationship the entire vacation away.

What are considered to be ‘red flags’ in a relationship?

The author was so bothered by the trip that she and her husband had a big argument about it while they were away. And then, once they were home, things got even stickier. The author received a private message from the partner of the female work colleague, wanting to talk about his girlfriend and the author’s husband.

The partner expressed that he feels uncomfortable about the husband and female colleague's relationship, so he went through his girlfriend’s phone. That was when he found messages exchanged between the pair, essentially calling the author ‘stupid and shallow’. The author was devastated to read the screenshots, and isn’t sure if she can stay with her husband after this.

What do you think? Is the author justified in wanting to divorce her husband after she’s learned about how he speaks about her to his work colleague? Or is there definitely a reasonable explanation for all of this, and the author should first talk to her husband about what she’s learned?

