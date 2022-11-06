'Selfish' Woman Exposes Pregnancy at Wedding of Boyfriend's Sister

Is it ever okay to steal someone else’s thunder?

An event as big as a wedding day can bring up a lot of emotions and feelings for those involved . Especially for the people planning the big event, they can get pretty wrapped up in the details.

Generally, for a celebration like a wedding, everyone agrees to celebrate the married-couple-to-be. It is understood that they are the center of attention for the day , and no one else should be taking the attention away.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman reveals her pregnancy at the wedding of her boyfriend’s sister’s wedding, causing fury among family members.

A Reddit post published on November 1, reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek , has gone viral with 3,900 upvotes and over 800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her boyfriend have been together for two years now, and she is currently 7 months pregnant. The couple was invited to the boyfriend’s sister’s wedding, and recently attended.

With that said, the author and her partner had kept their pregnancy hidden for personal reasons, and so most of the guests were seeing that the author was pregnant for the first time.

The entire night, people were congratulating her on their exciting news. The author could tell that the bride was upset about the situation, so she tried to ‘downplay’ things as best she could.

Is it an expectant mom’s fault if she gets attention from others?

The following day, the mother of the bride called her son and expressed her upset over the couple not mentioning the pregnancy beforehand, and thus ‘taking the attention away from the bride all night’.

While the author ‘feels bad’ for the bride, she doesn’t feel like she should have been forced to announce her pregnancy ‘before she was ready’, and she also isn’t sure how exactly she was supposed to inform the entire guest list about her pregnancy—unless she personally notified them beforehand, which she feels is ‘ridiculous’.

The father of her child is on her side, but his family members are ‘upset’ with the author for showing up to the wedding 7 months pregnant.

What do you think? Was the author in the right to keep her pregnancy under wraps, since she wasn’t ready to announce it yet? Or was it indeed selfish of her to make a big, dramatic announcement by showing up to the wedding with her baby bump?