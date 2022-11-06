'Selfish' Woman Exposes Pregnancy at Wedding of Boyfriend's Sister

Gillian Sisley

Is it ever okay to steal someone else’s thunder?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okM9m_0j0tpAgZ00
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

An event as big as a wedding day can bring up a lot of emotions and feelings for those involved. Especially for the people planning the big event, they can get pretty wrapped up in the details.

Generally, for a celebration like a wedding, everyone agrees to celebrate the married-couple-to-be. It is understood that they are the center of attention for the day, and no one else should be taking the attention away.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman reveals her pregnancy at the wedding of her boyfriend’s sister’s wedding, causing fury among family members.

Is it ever okay to steal someone else’s thunder?

A Reddit post published on November 1, reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek, has gone viral with 3,900 upvotes and over 800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her boyfriend have been together for two years now, and she is currently 7 months pregnant. The couple was invited to the boyfriend’s sister’s wedding, and recently attended.

With that said, the author and her partner had kept their pregnancy hidden for personal reasons, and so most of the guests were seeing that the author was pregnant for the first time.

The entire night, people were congratulating her on their exciting news. The author could tell that the bride was upset about the situation, so she tried to ‘downplay’ things as best she could.

Is it an expectant mom’s fault if she gets attention from others?

The following day, the mother of the bride called her son and expressed her upset over the couple not mentioning the pregnancy beforehand, and thus ‘taking the attention away from the bride all night’.

While the author ‘feels bad’ for the bride, she doesn’t feel like she should have been forced to announce her pregnancy ‘before she was ready’, and she also isn’t sure how exactly she was supposed to inform the entire guest list about her pregnancy—unless she personally notified them beforehand, which she feels is ‘ridiculous’.

The father of her child is on her side, but his family members are ‘upset’ with the author for showing up to the wedding 7 months pregnant.

What do you think? Was the author in the right to keep her pregnancy under wraps, since she wasn’t ready to announce it yet? Or was it indeed selfish of her to make a big, dramatic announcement by showing up to the wedding with her baby bump?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Babies# Marriage# Pregnancy# Social Media

Comments / 18

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
118705 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

'Heartless' Man Refuses to Raise Estranged Half-Siblings for Father

Should people always show up for family, no matter the cost to their own freedom?. Families come in all shapes and sizes, and blended families are becoming a more common occurrence. Whether these families are formed after a divorce, or if they are chosen, they are all legitimate.

Read full story
13 comments

Man in Wheelchair Horrified After Wife Wants 'Time Away' from Him

Is it okay for married couples to want time apart from one another?. Being married comes with the requirement to be flexible and adaptable for the sake of one’s partner. It’s a natural reality that sometimes the flexibility necessary isn’t going to make everyone happy.

Read full story
132 comments

Sister-in-Law Horrified After Man Tells Her to 'Shut Up' About Miscarriage

Deciding to have a child is an exciting milestone, but for some, it can also become rather traumatic. Many complications can come along with trying to get pregnant. One of the more notable complications that can be incredibly upsetting is miscarriage. Data shows that between 10%-20% of pregnancies will end in miscarriage.

Read full story
15 comments

'Materialistic' Mother Gives Away Stepfather's Gift to Purchase Cake

Is it ever reasonable for a person to choose their child over their spouse?. The choice to marry comes with the conscious decision to share one's life with another person. This is no small commitment to make.

Read full story
3 comments

'Entitled' Mother-in-Law Refuses to Care for Newborn Grandchild

Should grandparents always be expected to look after their grandchildren?. Parents go through a lot to raise their children into responsible adults. And though a parent never stops being a parent, there comes a point at which that child has to take responsibility for their actions.

Read full story
34 comments

'Toxic' Parents Refuse to Give Daughters Equal Funding in Life

Is it important that children are always treated equally?. Parents have a hard job raising their children to be productive and effective members of society. The amount of investment they have to put in to attend to a child’s basic needs growing up is immense.

Read full story
20 comments

'Paranoid' Woman Furious at Husband for Suspicious Relationship with 'Work Wife'

When does a professional relationship cross the line into inappropriate?. People spend a large portion of their waking hours working, and for those who work in an office space, they will build relationships with their coworkers. This is only natural.

Read full story
30 comments

'Bridezilla' Uninvites Adopted Sister from Wedding

Should family always be considered, first and foremost?. What qualifies as ‘family’ can be a very tedious issue. This term can fluctuate and change based on a person’s circumstances.

Read full story

'Entitled' Woman Refuses to Visit Mother-in-Law on Holidays

How obligated should we feel to our family members?. Relationships are a part of being human—from friends, to lovers, to family, people are navigating relationships every hour of every day.

Read full story
57 comments

'Shameful' Man Admits Feelings for Sister of Girlfriend

Is it ever appropriate for an adult to confess their feelings to a minor?. Feelings are complicated, and they can especially be more extreme for young people who have fluctuating hormones that may be hard to control.

Read full story
6 comments

'Unkind' Woman Cancels $700 Wedding Gift for Sister-in-Law

Is it ever okay to cancel a wedding gift meant for someone?. As is customary for most weddings, gifts are often given to the parties that are intending to marry. It is often expected that a gift will be valued over $100.

Read full story
56 comments

'Hypocritical' Woman Bans Mother from Disability Support Group

Is there ever a place certain people don’t belong?. As if parenting weren’t difficult enough on its own, there are many other obstacles that can come along the way that can make parenting even more of a challenge.

Read full story
10 comments

'Furious' Mother Refuses to Allow Babysitter to Shower In Home

What is considered ‘too far’ when it comes to a babysitter’s actions?. Being a parent is an impossible job, and comes with an incredible amount of responsibility. It can be hard to know if you’re doing everything right.

Read full story
191 comments

'Manipulative' Man Demands Fiancée Pay for His Medical Costs

Should a person share everything they have with their partner?. Choosing to be in partnership with someone means that you will ultimately share plenty of things with them. That comes with the territory of choosing to share life with another person.

Read full story
76 comments

'Bridezilla' Excludes Pregnant Maid-of-Honor from Wedding Photos

Is pregnancy ever an excuse to exclude someone from something?. There are many milestones in life that someone might get excited about. Two of the biggest ones are getting married and starting a family by getting pregnant for the first time.

Read full story
12 comments

‘Selfish’ Woman Furious After Sisters-in-Law Announce Pregnancy at Birthday Party

Is it ever okay to try and steal someone else’s thunder?. It’s an exciting time when a person gets pregnant, particularly when the event was planned. Most people look forward to telling their family members about the news.

Read full story
11 comments

Wife Ruins Woman's Marriage After Affair with Husband

When a person decides to get married, they generally go into the agreement hoping that their vows will last a lifetime. However, that isn’t always the case, because relationships are complicated and people are complicated. It’s estimated that about 40% of first marriages in the US end in divorce.

Read full story
401 comments

Woman Furious After Husband Leaves Inheritance to Adopted Children

Are adopted children as legitimate as biological ones?. While people spend their entire lives building up their wealth and creating some form of legacy for themselves, the reality is that every person is eventually going to pass away.

Read full story
114 comments

‘Mom of 10’ Furious After Bride Refuses to Invite Her Children to Wedding

Are child-free weddings morally wrong in some way?. There are a lot of responsibilities that come along with having just one child. Add more than one to the mix, and the list of obligations continues to skyrocket. For this very reason, many parents may choose to stop having children after 2 to 4 of them.

Read full story
361 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy