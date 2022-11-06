'Entitled' Woman Refuses to Visit Mother-in-Law on Holidays

How obligated should we feel to our family members?

Relationships are a part of being human —from friends, to lovers, to family, people are navigating relationships every hour of every day.

Family is sometimes known to be one of the more difficult types of relationships to manage , due to the expectations that may be forced by certain people.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a wife refuses to attend family holidays with her in-laws, despite her husband’s pleas.

How obligated should we feel to our family members?

A Reddit post published on October 29, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 4,100 upvotes and 1,000 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he is married with several children, but his home life isn’t as happy as it used to be due to a recent conflict with his wife.

Several years ago, his wife decided that she will no longer allow for them to spend holidays with her mother-in-law, because she thinks her husband’s mom is ‘rude’, and doesn't ‘cater’ enough to their children. But even more so, the author was shocked to learn that his mother had gotten married and hadn’t told them.

The author explains that, apparently, he and his wife weren’t ‘good enough’ to be invited to the wedding. And for this very reason, the wife feels that if they’re not good enough to be invited to the wedding, they also must not be ‘good enough’ to spend holidays with her.

Should children always cater to their parents?

Though the author agrees with his wife to a point, he explains that the last few holiday events have been ‘rough on him’. He doesn’t enjoy holidays with his in-laws. He finds the events loud, the food ‘dry and bland’, and misses spending holidays with his mother. When he tried to express these sentiments to his wife, he offered the compromise of splitting holidays between both families.

His wife, however, ‘snapped’ at him for being ‘selfish’ enough to ‘try and ruin her holidays’. She even went on to say that he ‘doesn’t care about his children’ by refusing them the opportunity to spend the holidays with her parents.

What do you think? Is the compromise that the author put forward fair, and his wife should have met him in the middle? Or does the wife have a point in that since she and her mother-in-law don’t get along, she should have to spend holidays with her?