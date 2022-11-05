'Unkind' Woman Cancels $700 Wedding Gift for Sister-in-Law

Is it ever okay to cancel a wedding gift meant for someone?

As is customary for most weddings, gifts are often given to the parties that are intending to marry. It is often expected that a gift will be valued over $100 .

However, the reality is that not all engaged couples will actually make it down the aisle . Some of them will choose to break up before they make it to the big day.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman cancels a very expensive wedding gift intended for her sister-in-law when the planned wedding is called off.

A Reddit post published on October 30, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 13,800 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her sister-in-law was meant to get married in the fall, however, she broke up with the groom just before the wedding took place.

With that said, the author had ordered an incredibly expensive gift, that was valued at $700, and it was meant to be delivered before the big day. However, when the author realized the gift had yet to be delivered to the bride, she chose to cancel it.

However, while this may seem like a reasonable step, family members have reached out to the author about the move she made, because the sister-in-law knows from the registry that the gift was canceled.

Is returning a wedding gift a total taboo?

The author’s mother-in-law has since reached out to the author, and has told her that it was ‘unkind to cancel the order’. The mother-in-law continued that since her daughter is going through such a difficult time—and just before the holidays too—it would have been more ‘appropriate’ to just let the gift go through.

Though the author appreciates that these are ‘unfortunate circumstances’, she feels that a gift valued at $700 was quite substantial, even if the wedding had gone through.

What do you think? Was it totally justified for the author to cancel the $700 gift, considering the wedding wasn’t going to happen after all? Or was it just cruel for her to cancel the gift when her sister-in-law was already feeling so lousy?