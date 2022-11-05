'Hypocritical' Woman Bans Mother from Disability Support Group

Is there ever a place certain people don’t belong?

As if parenting weren’t difficult enough on its own, there are many other obstacles that can come along the way that can make parenting even more of a challenge.

Raising a child with disabilities, for example, requires a certain amount of navigating struggles that aren’t necessarily in the average parenting book .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman bans a mother from her disability support group, and feels entirely justified in doing so.

A Reddit post published on October 31, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,600 upvotes and over 600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is in a support group that is meant for disabled parents. She clarifies that this is not a group meant for parents of disabled children, but rather for parents who suffer from disabilities themselves.

While it is also common for the members of the group to also have children with disabilities, it is first and foremost intended for parents who live with a disability. The purpose of the group is to offer a ‘support network of other parents with disabilities free of the stigma’ that they so often face in everyday life.

The author goes on to explain that a woman recently messaged her, hoping to join the group, and so she provided details for their next meeting. However, the mom showed up with her son, who was in a wheelchair, all while she sat on her phone and ‘didn’t participate in the discussion’.

How important is it to have a safe space?

In an attempt to include the mom in the conversation, she then made it clear that she herself does not suffer from any disability. They clarified that the group was meant for parents with disabilities, and she responded that ‘her son is disabled’.

At the end of the meeting, the group informed the mom that she was not welcome to attend future meetings, as it is a space for parents with disabilities, and she isn’t disabled. The mom became very offended by their words, and called everyone in the group ‘hypocritical’ for excluding her son. The mom left ‘very upset’.

What do you think? Was the group justified to tell the mother she wasn’t welcome, as she is intruding on their ‘safe space’? Or was it completely wrong for them to exclude the mother of a disabled child from the group, and it was indeed hypocritical?