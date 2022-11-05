'Furious' Mother Refuses to Allow Babysitter to Shower In Home

What is considered ‘too far’ when it comes to a babysitter’s actions?

Being a parent is an impossible job, and comes with an incredible amount of responsibility . It can be hard to know if you’re doing everything right.

Some parents may get very caught up in the details of their children’s lives, crossing the line from interest to obsession. And obsession can cross some serious boundaries .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother gets infuriated when a babysitter takes a shower after getting spilled on by the kids.

A Reddit post published on October 30, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 15,600 upvotes and 6,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she ‘works long hours’ at a marketing company, and her husband works shift work. The couple has two children, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old. When they need someone to fill the gap, they use a babysitter.

This was all working well, up until one night when the working mom returned home, only to find that the babysitter had ‘wet hair and new clothes’. The babysitter went on to explain that ‘one of the kids spilled milk on her’, and so she left the kids in the care of their dad, who was home, and took a shower.

The author, however, didn’t seem to like this response. She was ‘confused and upset’ at the babysitter, accusing her of being ‘inappropriate’ by showering in the author’s home.

Is there ever an excuse for a caretaker to stop caring for a child?

The babysitter argued that she ‘had no choice’ but to take a shower, because she ‘couldn’t leave the milk on her like that’. The author was still furious, to the point where her husband stepped in to defend the babysitter, explaining that it was ‘not as big of a deal’ as the author was making it out to be.

The author was still angry with the babysitter for ‘ignoring her feelings’, and even threatened to ‘take a cut from her salary’ for the incident. Her husband feels she’s overreacting with the entire situation.

What do you think? Is the author right to be so offended that the babysitter took a shower in her home, even though she was completely covered in milk? Or is the author being entirely unreasonable to be furious with the babysitter over this incident?