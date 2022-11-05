'Manipulative' Man Demands Fiancée Pay for His Medical Costs

Should a person share everything they have with their partner?

Choosing to be in partnership with someone means that you will ultimately share plenty of things with them . That comes with the territory of choosing to share life with another person.

But even if you’re doing life with someone else, everyone is entitled to have their own things , such as property and financial independence. But still, some partners may feel entitled to the possessions of their spouse.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man demands that his partner use her own money to pay off his medical bills.

A Reddit post published on October 26, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 7,500 upvotes and 1,700 comments.

The author begins by stating that she and her fiance have jobs that bring in an equal salary, and they’ve agreed to split their finances until they’re married. While this was the agreement, she admits that her partner ‘doesn’t actually pay for anything’.

But when the author tried to confront him about it, he claims ‘his money is his’, and that he’s ‘saving up’ for an apartment for the both of them. The fiance will go on to spend his money on gaming devices and such.

With this in mind, the author’s partner went to the hospital to ‘get his ankle checked out’. It had been bothering him for days, and so he wanted a professional opinion.

What does it look like when a partner asks for too much?

The author took her fiance to get his ankle treated, but was shocked when he ‘told her to pay for the bill’. When the author asked why he couldn’t cover it himself, he reminded her of the apartment. Still, the author refused.

It was at that point that he made a threat to ‘not add her name to the new apartment’s title’ if she didn’t help. At that threat, she ‘snapped at him’, telling him to pay for the bill himself, and to stop using her money. She left the hospital, and her partner was ‘furious’ with her for ‘letting him down in his time of struggle’. He called the author ‘selfish and negative’, and is now refusing to speak to her.

What do you think? Is it a good thing that the author refused to pay for the medical bill, and should she continue refusing to pay for anything moving forward? Or did she indeed let down her partner by not showing up for him in his ‘time of need’?