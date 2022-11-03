Wife Ruins Woman's Marriage After Affair with Husband

Is there such a thing as poetic justice?

When a person decides to get married, they generally go into the agreement hoping that their vows will last a lifetime.

However, that isn’t always the case, because relationships are complicated and people are complicated. It’s estimated that about 40% of first marriages in the US end in divorce .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a wife ruins the marriage of her husband’s mistress, and feels justified in doing so.

Is there such a thing as poetic justice?

A Reddit post published on October 24, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has gone viral with 12,700 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is currently taking an online college course to ‘get a better job’. As a result, she’s spent the last 6 months going through an internship in another city, away from her family. She’s currently a 5-hour train ride away from her husband and 2-year-old child.

She thought everything was going just fine, up until she received a text from her husband that said, ‘No sleepover, early day tomorrow’. She immediately realized that the text wasn’t meant for her, and so she went ahead and snooped a little by logging into her husband’s iCloud account.

Upon opening the account, the author discovered something horrible—her husband was having an affair with a mutual friend of theirs, who also happened to be married.

Do cheaters deserve to be outed?

She continued on by saying that she confronted her husband about the matter, and he immediately apologized. He claimed that he loved the author, and that the other women he’d been seeing ‘never meant anything’ to him. He also promised to never speak to her again.

That was when the author made a surprising proposal—she suggested that they ‘open the marriage’ so that they could continue forward. But her husband immediately threatened divorce if she decided to do so. The author is currently planning to send the screenshots to the mistress’ husband to expose the entire affair, and ruin the mistress’ marriage, thinking that it’s ‘only fair’ to do so.

What do you think? Is it really ‘only fair’ that the author ruin the mistress’ marriage, since she ruined the author’s by having an affair with her husband? Or should the author just mind her own business and divorce her husband, without ruining someone else’s marriage?