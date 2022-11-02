Woman Furious After Husband Leaves Inheritance to Adopted Children

Are adopted children as legitimate as biological ones?

While people spend their entire lives building up their wealth and creating some form of legacy for themselves, the reality is that every person is eventually going to pass away.

It is common for most to have some sort of plan for where their wealth will go, as this will often be laid out in some sort of will or final testament . Unfortunately, when it comes to money and finances, greed in people can come out.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman demands that her husband not leave any of his wealth to their adopted children.

Are adopted children as legitimate as biological ones?

A Reddit post published on October 27, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,700 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that his mother unfortunately passed away, and she left behind a significant amount of wealth. After chatting with his wife, the author decided he wanted to split the money between their three children, putting it away for their future education.

The three children are between the ages of 12 and 16, and while the oldest is the biological child of the couple, the other two children were adopted. Though in most cases this wouldn’t make a difference to a parent, in this case, it has become a point of contention.

The author’s wife has insisted that she doesn’t want the money to be split evenly between all three children. She wants their adopted children to only receive ‘a portion’ of what their biological child with receive. The author absolutely refuses to favor one child over the others simply because of biology.

Should inheritance always be split evenly?

The wife expressed that she was especially upset about the distribution of inheritance because there ‘wouldn’t be enough left for her’ because she ‘wanted stuff too’, as the author wanted to max out their childrens’ educational funds rather than paying off their mortgage. She then argued that while they could fund their biological child’s education in full, they should only partly do so for the other two.

The author’s wife was so upset by his refusal that she ‘walked out’ on the family and decided to stay with her sister. After some time away from the family, she informed her husband that she was going to ‘move to Canada’ and that she ‘didn’t want to have any contact with her children’. The author and his children are devastated.

What do you think? Is the wife’s response entirely appropriate for the situation, considering she wanted to benefit from the inheritance too? Or is there obviously a more serious issue going on, if a mother would favor one child over the others, and decide to cut all contact with her family when she doesn’t get what she wants?