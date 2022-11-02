Woman Furious After Husband Leaves Inheritance to Adopted Children

Gillian Sisley

Are adopted children as legitimate as biological ones?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NeZgF_0iw4yzu900
Photo by Georg Arthur Pflueger on Unsplash

While people spend their entire lives building up their wealth and creating some form of legacy for themselves, the reality is that every person is eventually going to pass away.

It is common for most to have some sort of plan for where their wealth will go, as this will often be laid out in some sort of will or final testament. Unfortunately, when it comes to money and finances, greed in people can come out.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman demands that her husband not leave any of his wealth to their adopted children.

Are adopted children as legitimate as biological ones?

A Reddit post published on October 27, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek, has gone viral with 9,700 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that his mother unfortunately passed away, and she left behind a significant amount of wealth. After chatting with his wife, the author decided he wanted to split the money between their three children, putting it away for their future education.

The three children are between the ages of 12 and 16, and while the oldest is the biological child of the couple, the other two children were adopted. Though in most cases this wouldn’t make a difference to a parent, in this case, it has become a point of contention.

The author’s wife has insisted that she doesn’t want the money to be split evenly between all three children. She wants their adopted children to only receive ‘a portion’ of what their biological child with receive. The author absolutely refuses to favor one child over the others simply because of biology.

Should inheritance always be split evenly?

The wife expressed that she was especially upset about the distribution of inheritance because there ‘wouldn’t be enough left for her’ because she ‘wanted stuff too’, as the author wanted to max out their childrens’ educational funds rather than paying off their mortgage. She then argued that while they could fund their biological child’s education in full, they should only partly do so for the other two.

The author’s wife was so upset by his refusal that she ‘walked out’ on the family and decided to stay with her sister. After some time away from the family, she informed her husband that she was going to ‘move to Canada’ and that she ‘didn’t want to have any contact with her children’. The author and his children are devastated.

What do you think? Is the wife’s response entirely appropriate for the situation, considering she wanted to benefit from the inheritance too? Or is there obviously a more serious issue going on, if a mother would favor one child over the others, and decide to cut all contact with her family when she doesn’t get what she wants?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Children# Wealth# Psychology# Social Media

Comments / 111

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
118559 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

'Unkind' Woman Cancels $700 Wedding Gift for Sister-in-Law

Is it ever okay to cancel a wedding gift meant for someone?. As is customary for most weddings, gifts are often given to the parties that are intending to marry. It is often expected that a gift will be valued over $100.

Read full story
33 comments

'Hypocritical' Woman Bans Mother from Disability Support Group

Is there ever a place certain people don’t belong?. As if parenting weren’t difficult enough on its own, there are many other obstacles that can come along the way that can make parenting even more of a challenge.

Read full story
9 comments

'Furious' Mother Refuses to Allow Babysitter to Shower In Home

What is considered ‘too far’ when it comes to a babysitter’s actions?. Being a parent is an impossible job, and comes with an incredible amount of responsibility. It can be hard to know if you’re doing everything right.

Read full story
80 comments

'Manipulative' Man Demands Fiancée Pay for His Medical Costs

Should a person share everything they have with their partner?. Choosing to be in partnership with someone means that you will ultimately share plenty of things with them. That comes with the territory of choosing to share life with another person.

Read full story
61 comments

'Bridezilla' Excludes Pregnant Maid-of-Honor from Wedding Photos

Is pregnancy ever an excuse to exclude someone from something?. There are many milestones in life that someone might get excited about. Two of the biggest ones are getting married and starting a family by getting pregnant for the first time.

Read full story
9 comments

‘Selfish’ Woman Furious After Sisters-in-Law Announce Pregnancy at Birthday Party

Is it ever okay to try and steal someone else’s thunder?. It’s an exciting time when a person gets pregnant, particularly when the event was planned. Most people look forward to telling their family members about the news.

Read full story
11 comments

Wife Ruins Woman's Marriage After Affair with Husband

When a person decides to get married, they generally go into the agreement hoping that their vows will last a lifetime. However, that isn’t always the case, because relationships are complicated and people are complicated. It’s estimated that about 40% of first marriages in the US end in divorce.

Read full story
399 comments

‘Mom of 10’ Furious After Bride Refuses to Invite Her Children to Wedding

Are child-free weddings morally wrong in some way?. There are a lot of responsibilities that come along with having just one child. Add more than one to the mix, and the list of obligations continues to skyrocket. For this very reason, many parents may choose to stop having children after 2 to 4 of them.

Read full story
362 comments

Sister-in-Law Furious After Woman Refuses to Let Baby Sleep in Cot

It’s not easy to adapt to parenthood, seeing as the decision to become a parent turns a person’s world upside down. And when the expectations of others come into play, that can make raising a baby even more difficult.

Read full story
27 comments

‘Selfish’ Birth Father Refuses to Fund Son's College Tuition

Are children entitled to have their education fully funded by wealthy parents?. It is incredibly expensive to raise children, even when only providing the bare minimum of care to offer them a healthy and happy life. This doesn’t take into account the additional costs that might help them get ahead in today’s economy.

Read full story
90 comments

'Selfish' Adoptive Parents Refuse to Let Daughter Contact Biological Parents

Should a child always have the chance to know where they’ve come from?. There are plenty of ways that families are formed, whether it is through a second marriage, adoption, or what is more commonly known as ‘found family’. More and more, blended families are a regular phenomenon.

Read full story
214 comments

‘Bridezilla’ Secretly Uninvites Groom’s Parents to Wedding

What is the biggest red flag when it comes to relationships?. Considering most people only plan to get married once in their lives, it's understandable that they can get really wrapped up in the details of planning the perfect wedding when they get the chance.

Read full story
173 comments

Pregnant Mom Furious After 'Rude' Woman Refuses to Share Food

How much accommodation should be given to those with unique food requirements?. When it comes to living with a neurodivergent condition, there are a lot of realities that may differ from a neurotypical person.

Read full story
103 comments

'Cruel' Woman Refuses to Attend Father-in-Law's Funeral Due to Economy Plane Ticket

Which issues are worth standing your ground over in a marriage?. There's a reason that not every married couple survives, and the reality is that marriage isn’t easy and managing most relationships in life can be quite challenging.

Read full story
126 comments

‘Cruel’ Mother Refuses to Become Guardian of 'Affair Child'

How much loyalty does a person owe to their ex-spouse?. There are a lot of realities that come along with life in general. One of these more common ones includes the fact that many couples may ultimately break up.

Read full story
17 comments

Father Refuses to Help Mom Care for 2 Kids

Should the responsibility to raise children fall on one parent more than the other?. It is incredibly exhausting to decide to become a parent and raise a newborn child. This becomes an even more complicated reality to juggle when a person has more than one child.

Read full story

'Gross’ Mom Criticized for Changing Baby's Diaper on Restaurant Chair

Should parents have the right to change their child’s diaper wherever they like?. It’s no secret that it is a challenge to raise children, and that there are obstacles and complications that can come along with that journey.

Read full story
181 comments

'Leeching' Couple Refuses to Babysit 3-Year-Old Niece

Should family always assist each other when it comes to childcare?. The economy has gotten more and more difficult recently for people to maintain their jobs and also make a living wage.

Read full story
168 comments

'Wicked' Woman Refuses to Share Perks of Job with Mother-in-Law

At which point do boundaries disrespect one’s in-laws?. Of all of the relationships that exist in the world, one of the more difficult ones to manage and navigate is notoriously a relationship with in-laws.

Read full story
182 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy