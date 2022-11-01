‘Mom of 10’ Furious After Bride Refuses to Invite Her Children to Wedding

Are child-free weddings morally wrong in some way?

There are a lot of responsibilities that come along with having just one child. Add more than one to the mix, and the list of obligations continues to skyrocket . For this very reason, many parents may choose to stop having children after 2 to 4 of them.

Children affect not only every aspect of their parent's lives, but also those around them. This is why more brides and grooms are choosing to have child-free weddings , as a way to avoid the chaos that can come with kids.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother of 10 children is furious when not all of her kids are invited to her sister’s wedding.

A Reddit post published on October 23, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,400 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she just married the love of her life. With that said, her sister is already married, and currently has 10 children. The mother of 10 and her husband believe that to have many children is ‘the will of God’.

That in mind, the author and her groom paid for their wedding entirely out of their own pocket, so they had to stick to a strict budget. For this reason, the bride and groom ultimately decided that they could afford to invite 3 out of the 10 children, but not the other 7.

The author’s sister was incredibly offended that 7 of her kids were excluded, and made a big fuss about it leading up to the wedding, and the few months since then.

Is it ever okay to exclude some children from a wedding, and not others?

At the wedding itself, the sister called the bride a ‘bridezilla’, and stated that the bride seemed to think that she was ‘too good for her sister’s family’. During the entire event as well, people continually asked the sister why all 10 of her children weren’t present.

Since the wedding several months ago, the mom of 10 has been very off around the author. She has now told the author she now ‘understands how she sees her babies’, and accused the bride of ‘disrespecting her religion and lifestyle’.

What do you think? Were the bride and groom absolutely out of line to only invite 3 out of 10 of their nieces and nephews? Or is it understandable that the couple would limit the amount of children invited, considering they had a strict budget for their wedding?