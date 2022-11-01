Sister-in-Law Furious After Woman Refuses to Let Baby Sleep in Cot

Should moms always support other moms?\

It’s not easy to adapt to parenthood, seeing as the decision to become a parent turns a person’s world upside down. And when the expectations of others come into play, that can make raising a baby even more difficult.

Family is notorious for casting their expectations on others, to the point where it can interfere or cause severe stress. During these times, a person may find it necessary to set boundaries with such family members.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a sister-in-law wants to put her baby in another baby’s crib, but the mother who owns the crib refuses to allow it.

A Reddit post published on October 22, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek, has gone viral with 13,000 upvotes and 4,300 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that she is pregnant, and her baby is set to be born ‘any moment now’. That said, the author’s sister-in-law recently had a baby just two months ago.

That same sister-in-law was visiting recently, and everything was going fine until the newborn started to get tired and fussy. The new mom then asked if she could use the crib in the nursery, meant for the author’s unborn child.

The author then told her sister-in-law ‘no’. She ‘doesn’t feel comfortable with another child using her newborn's stuff’. She can’t really explain why she feels that way, but she does.

Are the feelings of an expectant mom just as valid as a new mom?

Things apparently got ‘awkward’ when the author refused the request. The sister-in-law soon after left the house in a hurry, looking a little put-off.

Later that day, the author then got a call from her mother-in-law, who was furious with her for not allowing the newborn to take a nap in the crib. She called the author ‘selfish and spoiled’ for not letting her granddaughter use the unborn baby’s crib.

What do you think? Is the author in the wrong for not wanting another baby to sleep in her unborn child’s bed before her own child does? Or is it understandable that it may feel like an intrusion to a new mother for someone else’s baby to christen her unborn child’s things?

