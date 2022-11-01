‘Selfish’ Birth Father Refuses to Fund Son's College Tuition

Are children entitled to have their education fully funded by wealthy parents?

It is incredibly expensive to raise children, even when only providing the bare minimum of care to offer them a healthy and happy life. This doesn’t take into account the additional costs that might help them get ahead in today’s economy.

Education is a perfect example of these expensive realities, especially in a world in which higher education is often outside of what most people can a fford. A lucky few may have family members who are willing to offer financial support to help them through school.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a child who is estranged from his birth father demands that the wealthy man fund his elite education.

A Reddit post published on October 19, reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek , has gone viral with 7,100 upvotes and 2,800 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he is currently a 39-year-old man, but when he was in college he had a child with someone he was casually seeing, named Jade. Jade ultimately decided to have the baby.

The two made an agreement that the author would provide financial assistance, in the form of child support, but didn’t want to be involved in the child’s life. The baby was named Marty, and the author has had no contact with the child his whole life.

The author also adds that he and Jade remain friends, and their arrangement thus far has worked out quite well. He has only had a couple of talks with Marty. Over the years, however, if there were extracurricular activities or additional costs such as groceries that Jade couldn’t afford, the author would happily pitch in.

Should parents always offer as much financial support to their children as possible?

Marty has just recently graduated from high school, so this would generally mean that the author is now off the hook when it comes to providing financial support to his birth child. However, Marty is headed off to college, and he recently got accepted to a very prestigious college that his mom can’t afford.

For this reason, Marty got the author’s phone number from his mom to reach out and ask for tuition money. When the author refused, Marty told the author that he had ‘never been there for him as a dad’, so he could ‘at least’ pay for his tuition, especially as the author has a ‘wealthy job’. The author still refuses to pay, even though Marty claimed his birth father ‘never gave him anything’. Jade ultimately agrees with the author and thinks that her son is being unreasonable by asking for tuition money.

What do you think? Is the author in the right to refuse to pay for his birth child’s tuition, considering the arrangement he made with the child’s mother? Or is helping with paying for college tuition the least he can do, considering he intentionally wasn’t active in Marty’s life?