'Cruel' Woman Refuses to Attend Father-in-Law's Funeral Due to Economy Plane Ticket

Gillian Sisley

Which issues are worth standing your ground over in a marriage?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06r4Wl_0isHbB2000
Getty Images/Unsplash

There's a reason that not every married couple survives, and the reality is that marriage isn’t easy and managing most relationships in life can be quite challenging.

There will always be obstacles and difficulties that a couple face as they're going through life together, and it is their resilience and mindset that will determine whether or not they have what it takes to last in the long run.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to attend her father-in-law's funeral because she is seated in economy class while her husband is seated in first class.

Which issues are worth standing your ground over in a marriage?

A Reddit post published on October 25th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with an impressive 20,300 uploads and 7,700 comments.

The author begins her post by stating that, unfortunately, her father-in-law passed away, to the great dismay of her husband. The author expresses that while she had a good enough relationship with her father-in-law, she isn't very close to her mother-in-law.

The author explains that her mother-in-law is civil towards her, but also 'a bit passive aggressive at times', which has made becoming close to one another a little challenging.

With that said, when her father-in-law passed away, she and her husband were making plans to attend the funeral that would be held several states away. The author's mother-in-law booked the plane tickets, and the author was shocked to learn that her husband had been booked a ticket in first class, while she was giving a ticket in economy.

What is more important in a marriage, one's pride or being there for their partner?

When the author asked her husband why they were seated in different sections of the plane, he just told her to 'suck it up' and not make a scene about it. The author then states that she felt 'so much humiliation and contempt' for the situation, and that her mother-in-law was 'treating her as less than'. She ultimately decided not to go to the funeral at all and just went home instead.

Her husband was shocked by this decision, because it ultimately meant that he attended his father's funeral all by himself. He later told the author that she should have been grateful that his mom paid for her ticket at all, and that it was 'cruel' of her to not be there to support her husband as he said goodbye to his father. He also stated that this move was something that his mother and family 'will never forget'.

What do you think? Was the author justified to stand her ground and refuse to attend if she wasn't going to get a first class ticket like her husband? Or did she completely lose sight of what mattered here, and regardless of whether or not she was being mistreated by her mother-in-law, she should have still been there at the funeral to support her spouse in his time of need?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Children# Wealth# Psychology# Social Media

Comments / 124

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
118093 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Wife Ruins Woman's Marriage After Affair with Husband

When a person decides to get married, they generally go into the agreement hoping that their vows will last a lifetime. However, that isn’t always the case, because relationships are complicated and people are complicated. It’s estimated that about 40% of first marriages in the US end in divorce.

Read full story
38 comments

Woman Furious After Husband Leaves Inheritance to Adopted Children

Are adopted children as legitimate as biological ones?. While people spend their entire lives building up their wealth and creating some form of legacy for themselves, the reality is that every person is eventually going to pass away.

Read full story
55 comments

‘Mom of 10’ Furious After Bride Refuses to Invite Her Children to Wedding

Are child-free weddings morally wrong in some way?. There are a lot of responsibilities that come along with having just one child. Add more than one to the mix, and the list of obligations continues to skyrocket. For this very reason, many parents may choose to stop having children after 2 to 4 of them.

Read full story
241 comments

Sister-in-Law Furious After Woman Refuses to Let Baby Sleep in Cot

It’s not easy to adapt to parenthood, seeing as the decision to become a parent turns a person’s world upside down. And when the expectations of others come into play, that can make raising a baby even more difficult.

Read full story
17 comments

‘Selfish’ Birth Father Refuses to Fund Son's College Tuition

Are children entitled to have their education fully funded by wealthy parents?. It is incredibly expensive to raise children, even when only providing the bare minimum of care to offer them a healthy and happy life. This doesn’t take into account the additional costs that might help them get ahead in today’s economy.

Read full story
68 comments

'Selfish' Adoptive Parents Refuse to Let Daughter Contact Biological Parents

Should a child always have the chance to know where they’ve come from?. There are plenty of ways that families are formed, whether it is through a second marriage, adoption, or what is more commonly known as ‘found family’. More and more, blended families are a regular phenomenon.

Read full story
204 comments

‘Bridezilla’ Secretly Uninvites Groom’s Parents to Wedding

What is the biggest red flag when it comes to relationships?. Considering most people only plan to get married once in their lives, it's understandable that they can get really wrapped up in the details of planning the perfect wedding when they get the chance.

Read full story
165 comments

Pregnant Mom Furious After 'Rude' Woman Refuses to Share Food

How much accommodation should be given to those with unique food requirements?. When it comes to living with a neurodivergent condition, there are a lot of realities that may differ from a neurotypical person.

Read full story
96 comments

‘Cruel’ Mother Refuses to Become Guardian of 'Affair Child'

How much loyalty does a person owe to their ex-spouse?. There are a lot of realities that come along with life in general. One of these more common ones includes the fact that many couples may ultimately break up.

Read full story
17 comments

Father Refuses to Help Mom Care for 2 Kids

Should the responsibility to raise children fall on one parent more than the other?. It is incredibly exhausting to decide to become a parent and raise a newborn child. This becomes an even more complicated reality to juggle when a person has more than one child.

Read full story

'Gross’ Mom Criticized for Changing Baby's Diaper on Restaurant Chair

Should parents have the right to change their child’s diaper wherever they like?. It’s no secret that it is a challenge to raise children, and that there are obstacles and complications that can come along with that journey.

Read full story
185 comments

'Leeching' Couple Refuses to Babysit 3-Year-Old Niece

Should family always assist each other when it comes to childcare?. The economy has gotten more and more difficult recently for people to maintain their jobs and also make a living wage.

Read full story
168 comments

'Wicked' Woman Refuses to Share Perks of Job with Mother-in-Law

At which point do boundaries disrespect one’s in-laws?. Of all of the relationships that exist in the world, one of the more difficult ones to manage and navigate is notoriously a relationship with in-laws.

Read full story
182 comments

Woman Refuses to Let 5-Year-Old Try on Engagement Ring

How important are boundaries when it comes to children?. There are many stages to a child's development, and as they grow it is expected that the parents will adhere to what psychologists agree to be healthy milestones. If a child is not achieving these milestones, often specialists will suggest professional intervention.

Read full story
15 comments

Family of 6 ‘Furious’ After College Student Refuses to Keep Managing Their Lifestyle

Should one child ever be responsible for an entire household of adults?. It takes a lot to manage a household, and that is why everyone who lives under one roof eventually needs to contribute to the overall lifestyle.

Read full story
145 comments

‘Unfair’ Son Refuses to Help Parents Raise 'Destructive' Brother

Is it a child’s responsibility to help raise their siblings?. There is a saying that it takes a village to raise a child, and this is often representative of family members pitching in to help assist parents with their children.

Read full story
84 comments

‘Monster’ Woman Refuses to Be Legal Guardian of Father's 'Affair Baby'

Should blood-related family always show up for one another?. It's a reality that we go through life navigating different relationships and dynamics with others. That said, it's not uncommon for people to have stickier relationships with their parents.

Read full story
176 comments

'Selfish' Man Refuses to Sell House to Family at $300K Discount

Should family always get a kickback, simply because they’re family?. It’s difficult these days to get into the housing market, but a lucky select few young people, they have been able to purchase property, whether through their own saving efforts or with help from family.

Read full story
73 comments

'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Help Sister with Stepdad's End-of-Life Care

Should a person treat a stepparent the same way they treat a biological parent?. As tough as it is to experience the separation of one’s parents, adapting to this new reality can get further complicated when a parent goes on to remarry, and the child now has to build a relationship with their stepparent.

Read full story
42 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy