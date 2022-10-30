'Cruel' Woman Refuses to Attend Father-in-Law's Funeral Due to Economy Plane Ticket

Which issues are worth standing your ground over in a marriage?

There's a reason that not every married couple survives , and the reality is that marriage isn’t easy and managing most relationships in life can be quite challenging.

There will always be obstacles and difficulties that a couple face as they're going through life together, and it is their resilience and mindset that will determine whether or not they have what it takes to last in the long run.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to attend her father-in-law's funeral because she is seated in economy class while her husband is seated in first class.

A Reddit post published on October 25th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 20,300 uploads and 7,700 comments.

The author begins her post by stating that, unfortunately, her father-in-law passed away, to the great dismay of her husband. The author expresses that while she had a good enough relationship with her father-in-law, she isn't very close to her mother-in-law.

The author explains that her mother-in-law is civil towards her, but also 'a bit passive aggressive at times', which has made becoming close to one another a little challenging.

With that said, when her father-in-law passed away, she and her husband were making plans to attend the funeral that would be held several states away. The author's mother-in-law booked the plane tickets, and the author was shocked to learn that her husband had been booked a ticket in first class, while she was giving a ticket in economy.

What is more important in a marriage, one's pride or being there for their partner?

When the author asked her husband why they were seated in different sections of the plane, he just told her to 'suck it up' and not make a scene about it. The author then states that she felt 'so much humiliation and contempt' for the situation, and that her mother-in-law was 'treating her as less than'. She ultimately decided not to go to the funeral at all and just went home instead.

Her husband was shocked by this decision, because it ultimately meant that he attended his father's funeral all by himself. He later told the author that she should have been grateful that his mom paid for her ticket at all, and that it was 'cruel' of her to not be there to support her husband as he said goodbye to his father. He also stated that this move was something that his mother and family 'will never forget'.

What do you think? Was the author justified to stand her ground and refuse to attend if she wasn't going to get a first class ticket like her husband? Or did she completely lose sight of what mattered here, and regardless of whether or not she was being mistreated by her mother-in-law, she should have still been there at the funeral to support her spouse in his time of need?