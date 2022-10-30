‘Cruel’ Mother Refuses to Become Guardian of 'Affair Child'

How much loyalty does a person owe to their ex-spouse?

There are a lot of realities that come along with life in general. One of these more common ones includes the fact that many couples may ultimately break up .

It's estimated that of the couples who do separate, about 30% of them will have children and will have to decide how they are going to co-parent together.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to become the guardian for her ex's child, and she is called cruel and heartless for the decision.

How much loyalty does a person owe to their ex-spouse?

A Reddit post published on October 20th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,100 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her ex have three children together between the ages of 12 and 9. Ultimately, her marriage to her ex 'broke down bitterly' about 8 years ago when he fell for somebody else.

The author goes on to explain that the woman her husband had cheated on her with had been treating her terribly for months for what was then 'an unknown reason'. She later realized they were having an emotional or physical affair, and the author broke up with her husband.

The author then explains that just 18 months after she and her husband separated, her ex and his mistress had a baby together. But not long after the baby was born, the mistress decided to leave because she'd ‘never really wanted kids’.

Children are innocent when it comes to the conflict between their parents.

Tragically, just 6 months after the mistress walked out on her newborn child, she passed away. When the author's ex found this out, he pushed the author to get more 'involved with his daughter'. The author refused his request to get more involved, stating that she would 'never be that little girl's mother'.

Over the years she has been friendly to the little girl, who is now 6, as the child is the half-sibling of her own kids. However, her ex has since been suffering from mental health issues, and with treatment coming up he is asking the author to ‘step in and take care’ of his 6-year-old daughter on his behalf. He also requested that the author become a ‘legal guardian’ of his daughter if anything happened to him.

She full-out said 'no', and told him she wasn't going to raise the child he’d had with his mistress. The ex is telling her she is a ‘cruel’ person for taking this out on his child when she's just innocent in all of this.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to refuse to raise a child who isn't at all hers? Or is the 6-year-old completely innocent in all this, and she should have some empathy toward her and agree to become her legal guardian?