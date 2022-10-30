Father Refuses to Help Mom Care for 2 Kids

Should the responsibility to raise children fall on one parent more than the other?

It is incredibly exhausting to decide to become a parent and raise a newborn child . This becomes an even more complicated reality to juggle when a person has more than one child.

This is why it is more important than ever for a couple to stay aligned as a team when they are raising children. Caring for children is an exceptionally tough burden to carry on one's own.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a stay-at-home mother wakes her husband up from a nap demanding that he help take care of their children, and he yells at her for it.

A Reddit post published on October 18th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,900 upvotes and 2,100 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he is the father of two children, and that his wife is a stay-at-home mom while he works full-time. He adds that when he gets home from work, he will help out with the kids as much as he can by making dinner, washing the dishes, and staying with the kids so that his wife can have some alone time to herself as well. He knows that being a stay-at-home parent is a tough job.

With that said, recently he was working such insane hours at work to the point that his exhaustion resulted in a visit to the hospital. The doctor insisted that he needed to take a week's medical leave and get as much sleep and rest as he could, because he was 'on the verge of burnout'.

When the author returned home from the hospital, he got his wife up-to-date on his visit and what the doctor recommended. She was entirely on board to let him have one day off from housekeeping or childcare so that he could catch up on rest and focus on his health.

How much sacrifice is required when you are a parent?

The author goes on to state that he went to sleep at 9:00 p.m., but was awoken at 6:00 a.m. the next day by his wife telling him that he 'needed to take the kids to school'. He reminded her about what they discussed the previous day of giving him a full day to rest to recover, as per the doctor's orders, but she insisted that she had other morning plans such as yoga class and the gym, so he needed to hold up his end of the bargain and take the kids to school.

He attempted again to express that he was still completely exhausted, but she told him 'you're still a father, tired or not'. The author then ‘started screaming’, saying he just needed a few more hours of sleep. His wife looked at him with a shocked expression, agreed to let him sleep more. But several hours later, she messaged her husband and told him that he 'should not have yelled at her' and that his behavior was 'toxic'.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to scream at his wife, considering she wasn't taking the doctor's orders seriously for her husband to get some rest? Or is it never okay to yell at your spouse, and the author should recognize that you never get a break from parenting, so he should have been supporting his wife with child care?