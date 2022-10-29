'Gross’ Mom Criticized for Changing Baby's Diaper on Restaurant Chair

Gillian Sisley

Should parents have the right to change their child’s diaper wherever they like?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyGn3_0irQSSSa00
Photo by Khoa Pham on Unsplash

It’s no secret that it is a challenge to raise children, and that there are obstacles and complications that can come along with that journey.

One of the subjects that have been under debate for several years is related to what a parent is allowed to do in public with a child. Nursing is one of these more controversial issues, where people stand on either side of the debate.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman attempts to change her baby's dirty diaper on a restaurant chair and receives a lot of complaints from the restaurant staff and other patrons.

A Reddit post published on October 19, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek, has gone viral with 6,900 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he works as a server at a restaurant in his hometown. He has seen a lot of things in the time that he has worked at the restaurant, but he says this most recent situation really took the cake.

The author goes on to explain that at the restaurant he works there are no baby-changing facilities. However, there is a public restroom only 50 meters away that has multiple baby-changing stations.

With that said, the distance was too much for one family when they decided that rather than going to the baby changing facilities, they were going to deal with their baby's dirty diaper at the dinner table.

When does a baby's hygiene cross the line?

After the author indicated where the facilities were located, the mother told the server that it was 'okay', and then she proceeded to 'change the child right on the chair' in front of the server. The waiter immediately told the mother that what she was doing 'wasn't sanitary', especially as they have 'fresh pastries and cakes on display', and that by changing her baby's diaper on a restaurant chair she was 'disturbing the other customers'.

The mother then went 'ballistic', claiming that 'it's the law that they need to let her change her child whenever she wants if they are unwilling to provide her with suitable changing facilities'. The author did not budge on his insistence, however, and on the way out the mother called him a 'sexist bigot'.

What do you think? Was the waiter totally justified to speak up and tell the mom that what she was doing was unsanitary and inappropriate? Or was the mom in the right, even though there were suitable changing facilities only 50 m away?

