'Leeching' Couple Refuses to Babysit 3-Year-Old Niece

Gillian Sisley

Should family always assist each other when it comes to childcare?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTUzz_0irLpQWe00
Photo by Ben White on Unsplash

The economy has gotten more and more difficult recently for people to maintain their jobs and also make a living wage.

For this reason, it's not uncommon for people who have come across hard times to turn to their family for support, whether it’s financial support or other means.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a couple move in with a family member rent-free, and become incredibly offended when they are asked to babysit their 3-year-old niece.

Should family always assist each other when it comes to childcare?

A Reddit post published on October 18th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 5,200 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her workplace recently downsized which ultimately resulted in her losing her job earlier this year. She was able to find another position, but it doesn't pay as much as her old job.

As a result of this significant life change, the couple ended up moving out of their apartment because the rent was ‘too high’, and they've been searching for an affordable place in the meantime. While they are in transition, the author's brother Jack has allowed the two of them to stay at his place rent-free until they get back on their feet.

The author adds that her brother's profession requires him to work all hours, and that as a result his 3-year-old daughter usually stays with a sitter or her grandparents when Jack has to go to work. With that said, the author explains that on occasion she has looked after her niece when she didn't have any other plans.

When is it too much to ask family for free childcare?

The author then states that a few days ago her brother was called into work unexpectedly. For this reason, he asked the author if she could look after her 3-year-old niece. She declined, as she and her boyfriend were planning to go out for dinner and a movie. Her brother became more and more insistent, even suggesting that they could bring their niece with them and he would pay for the entire night.

The author adds that the couple wasn't on board with this as it was supposed to be a date night, and when her brother asked her to reschedule they refused. Ever since, her brother has been very angry with her for not being willing to accommodate his last-minute work situation but the couple feels that they were in the right to protect their date night.

What do you think? Were the couple absolutely justified the say no because they already had plans? Or, considering they're living with Jack rent-free, should they be more flexible with helping him out when he’s in a sticky situation with his daughter’s childcare?

