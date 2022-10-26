‘Monster’ Woman Refuses to Be Legal Guardian of Father's 'Affair Baby'

Gillian Sisley

Photo by Caroline Hernandez on Unsplash

It's a reality that we go through life navigating different relationships and dynamics with others. That said, it's not uncommon for people to have stickier relationships with their parents.

Though the general conception of children is that parents seem to ‘know more’, that isn't always the case. It's not uncommon for a parent's behavior to be problematic and toxic.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father requests that his daughter become the legal guardian for his 'affair baby', and she outright refuses.

Should blood-related family always show up for one another?

A Reddit post published on October 15, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek, has gone viral with 8,700 upvotes and close to 800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her father was essentially 'disowned from the whole family' after it was discovered that he was having an affair. Due to this, he was removed from all of the wills, and has since been 'living on a budget' with his 4-year-old child and new wife.

The author, now 26, goes on to explain that when her family discovered that her father was cheating on her mum with a girl that was the daughter's age, virtually everyone ‘cut contact with the father’ except for the author herself.

Throughout the years, the author has created a casual sort of bond with her father, and sees him a few times a month. But when she was recently visiting for her father's birthday, a rather large favor was asked of her.

Are half-siblings as legitimate as full-blooded siblings?

Her father ultimately asked her to become the ‘legal guardian’ of his 4-year-old child in case anything happened to the child's parents. The father ultimately stated that because the author ‘had the means’ to support a child, that made her more fit to look after their baby than the wife's parents, who are not as financially well-off.

The author adds that she is not close to her half-sister, but more than that she doesn't ever plan to have children, so she refused her father's request. At her refusal, her father's new wife called her a 'monster' and 'kicked her out of the house'. The author has since decided that she is going to cut ties entirely with her father due to the situation, despite her father begging her to reconsider.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to refuse to be the legal guardian of her half-sibling with whom she has no relationship? Or is she being cruel by refusing this request from her father, especially considering she has the financial means to be able to support a child in case of emergency?

