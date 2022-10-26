'Selfish' Man Refuses to Sell House to Family at $300K Discount

Should family always get a kickback, simply because they’re family?

It’s difficult these days to get into the housing market, but a lucky select few young people, they have been able to purchase property, whether through their own saving efforts or with help from family.

It is not uncommon for millennials to get some form of financial assistance from family, whether it be a gift from parents or some form of inheritance.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man is asked to sell his property to family members for a fraction of what it’s worth.

A Reddit post published on October 18, reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek, has gone viral with 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author starts off by clarifying that he bought his first starter home, a 1,000-square-foot townhouse, when he was in his early 20s. He purchased it 12 years ago for $120,000, although over a decade later it is worth close to $400,000.

The author ultimately had the plan to sell his current home so that he could use the money to purchase a larger home, to the tune of $600,000. But when his mom and sister heard this news, they ‘demanded’ that he sell them his house for the original $120,000 he bought it for so long ago.

The author clarifies that, even with this mother and sister’s combined incomes, they cannot afford a mortgage at the price of what the property is actually worth.

Is it fair for anyone to feel entitled to someone else’s property?

The author, understandably, refused their demand. He also clarifies that he doesn’t have a good relationship with either his mom or sister, and that he intentionally moved out of the state to ‘get away from them’.

The pair continued trying to convince the author to sell to them for ¼ of the home’s value so that they ‘can finally have some stability in their life’. They’re furious with the author for not accommodating their demand, and have ‘dragged the whole family into the drama’ to try and convince the author to budge.

What do you think? Is the author entirely within his right to refuse to sell his home at a significant loss to himself, just for the comfort of his mom and sister? Or should he just sell his home to his family, and see it as good karma, despite being out close to $300,000 for it?

# Parents# Children# Wealth# Psychology# Social Media

