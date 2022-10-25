'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Help Sister with Stepdad's End-of-Life Care

Should a person treat a stepparent the same way they treat a biological parent?

As tough as it is to experience the separation of one’s parents, adapting to this new reality can get further complicated when a parent goes on to remarry, and the child now has to build a relationship with their stepparent .

The reality is that a child doesn’t often get a say in who their stepparent may become, it is their parent who makes that choice. So from there, a child needs to define what that relationship is going to look like for them.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman flat-out refuses to help her sister with her stepfather’s end-of-life care and is called selfish for it.

A Reddit post reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek has gone viral with 5,900 upvotes and 700 comments.

The author begins by explaining that while she and her sister share the same mom, they have different biological fathers. The author was just a baby when her mom met her stepfather, and several years later her little sister Katie was born.

With that said, this didn’t equate to a happy family dynamic. The author claims that her stepdad told her mother early into their relationship that the author ‘would not be important to him because she was someone else’s daughter’. For this reason, they were never close.

And this unbalanced dynamic with her stepdad affected her relationship with her sister. They were never really close, and this has even been the case well into adulthood. Unfortunately, that wasn’t at all improved when their mother passed away, and the author was ‘banned’ from attending the funeral. The author ultimately moved out of the house at 18.

Should a stepparent treat their stepchildren like their own kids?

Throughout the years, the sister would constantly talk about how ‘great’ her father was, and how ‘lucky’ the sisters were to have him, even though he didn’t treat the author like a child he cared about. With this in mind, Katie recently reached out to the author to say that her father was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, and she needed the author to step up and ‘help with his care’.

The author flat-out refused, making it clear to Katie that she ‘owes him nothing’. That he ‘hated her and did nothing for her’. Katie has pleaded, because she says she can’t handle his care on her own, but still, the author didn’t change her mind. Katie then labeled her sister ‘selfish’ for refusing to help her out.

What do you think? Is the author totally valid to refuse to help Katie with the care of her stepfather, considering how terribly he treated her as a child? Or should the author at least do this favor for her sister, even if she doesn’t want to do so for her stepfather, because at the end of the day they’re family?