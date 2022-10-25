'Leech' 17-Year-Old Refuses to Be Free Live-In Maid

Is it ever okay to have a favorite child?

Parenting is a hard job—arguably the hardest job there is in the world. As this is the case, most parents will easily argue about what they deem to be the best parenting philosophy .

With that said, there are certain things that most parents and psychologists can agree on, and one of these key things is that favoritism among children is very damaging and dangerous for a child’s development.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a teen tells her little sister that she’s the favorite, and explains in detail how it negatively affected the teen’s life.

A Reddit post reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek has gone viral with 21,000 upvotes and 2,600 comments.

The author starts off by expressing that she has a younger sister who is 14 years old, while she herself is 17. She goes on to explain that ever since her little sister was born, she felt like she was going to be the ‘third adult in the house’, and was basically free babysitting and house cleaning.

While the author feels burdened by her parent’s expectations, she adds that her sister has ‘never wanted for anything and they do everything to make her happy’. This has built some resentment in the author when it comes to her relationship with her family.

Some of the examples the author uses is that when she was still a child, she would return home from school and her mother would ask her to help feed her sister. She would then be expected to watch the infant so that her mother could pop ‘in and out of the house’. Also, though her sister had big parties for her birthdays every year and got to have sleepovers with friends, the author was forced to stay home and never got birthday parties.

Is any type of favoritism healthy when parenting?

She also explains that it was a regular occurrence that they would take her little sister out for entertainment and fun, and the author would be left home. Because of this, she started to consciously ‘pull back from her family’, because she felt ‘less-than’. They tell her to do chores around the house, but because her sister didn’t have any chores, she also refused to do any.

Things all came to a head when the author’s sister overhead the author’s plan of moving out with friends when she turned 18. Her sister then got nasty, saying that she was a ‘brat and ungrateful’ for wanting to ‘run away’ when their parents had saved up a college fund for them. At this point, the author says that ‘something broke inside of her’, and she clarified to her sister that while the 14-year-old has a college fund, the author does not. She also explained a lot of her complicated feelings about her parents, and the gap in treatment. Her sister is now upset with her for ‘unloading’ negative feelings onto her. But when the author asked her parents why she didn’t have a college fund though her sister did, her parents called her a ‘leech’.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to move out as soon as possible, because the way her parents treat her is toxic? Or is she indeed acting entitled for not getting everything she wants, when her parents already provide for all of her basic needs?