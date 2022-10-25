Mom Refuses to Let Husband Drive Diabetic Child to School with Stepsiblings

What’s the biggest difficulty with co-parenting?

No couple plans to have children with the assumption they will separate. Of course, when parents decide to have a child, they are hopeful that they will be parenting as a couple .

However, the reality is that not all couples will stay together for the rest of their lives, and due to this, there may be a need to co-parent after they choose to separate .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother refuses to let her husband drive their son to school in the same car as his stepsiblings due to some issues that have arisen.



The author begins her post by explaining that she and her ex-husband separated a few years ago, and are currently co-parenting their 11-year-old together. The author also got remarried to her current husband, and has two stepchildren.

To add to this, the author’s 11-year-old was just recently diagnosed with diabetes, and the parents are still trying to navigate the new situation related to his changing health needs.

Then, just the other day, the author’s son came to her and asked if either she or his dad could start driving him to school instead of his stepfather. When the author asked a bit about why he was feeling this way, the answer she received was shocking.

Is it ever okay to not take diabetes seriously?

The author learned that her stepchildren, ages 10 and 13, would take her son’s lunchbox and steal all of his snacks, leaving just water and his sandwich. She was very concerned about this, because the 11-year-old needs to have snacks on him in case his levels drop.

After hearing this, the author had a conversation with her husband, explaining to him how important it is for her son to have access to his snacks for his health. But her husband keeps saying that there’s ‘nothing wrong with sharing’, so he doesn’t see an issue with his children’s actions. The author then ‘blew up’ at her husband, telling him her son would no longer be driven to school with his children, or him, as he was permitting them to compromise her son’s health. Her husband, however, feels that she is raising her son to be ‘selfish’.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified in not letting her husband drive her son to school, if he is allowing his kids to take his necessary snacks from her son’s lunchbox? Or is the husband right in that the author is just raising her son to be selfish, rather than teaching her son to share with his stepsiblings?