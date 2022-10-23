Mom of 2 Refuses to Help One Daughter Buy House, Helps the Other

Should preferential treatment ever be shown to one child over another?

The economy right now is tough for everyone, especially since the pandemic started when hundreds of thousands of jobs were lost around the US.

Young people are especially struggling to make their mark in the career world and really start themselves off on the right financial footing. This can especially be the case when it comes to home ownership , which many young people consider to be completely unattainable.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother helps one daughter buy a house, but not the other, and feels justified in doing so.

Should preferential treatment ever be shown to one child over another?

A Reddit post reported on by Kate Fowler from Newsweek has gone viral with 7,100 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she is the mom of two adult daughters, Belle who is 25 and Elise who is 23. She adds that when the children were in high school, she and her husband put aside $150,000 for their daughters’ further education.

Their eldest, Belle, chose to attend a ‘very good (but expensive) college and ended up wiping out the money plus some loans’. Elise, on the other hand, went to a very cheap community college, barely using any of the funds that had been set aside, so her parents put it away in savings.

With that said, just recently, Elise was talking to her mom about a house that she and her husband ‘really loved, but was out of their price range’. After discussing it with her husband, the parents offered Elise the remainder of what had been her college fund so that she could secure the home. Elise was eternally grateful, and the young couple was able to afford the home of their dreams.

What qualifies as ‘favoritism’?

Elise and her husband moved in just last week, and had a housewarming party that the whole family was invited to. Belle showed up, and was visibly stunned by how nice and big the house was. When she asked her sister how she’d pulled it off, Elise clarified that their parents had given her half of the downpayment.

The author noticed that Belle went very quiet and ‘didn’t speak to her for the rest of the evening’, and when she called the next morning to ask if everything was okay, Belle ‘exploded at her’, stating that the mom showed ‘favoristism’ by giving the money to Elise. The author explained that it was the remainder of her sister’s college fund, but Belle wouldn’t have it, ‘blocked’ her mother’s phone, and is complaining to family members that the situation is ‘unfair’. The author’s husband simply feels his eldest daughter is being ‘entitled’.

What do you think? Does Belle make a good point, in that it was unfair of the mother to give money to Elise for the downpayment, and not give the same amount to Elise? Or is Belle indeed acting entitled, as she in fact did receive the same amount of money as Elise, only Belle used it all on school instead?