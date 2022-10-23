Dad Forces 17-Year-Old to Share Birthday Present with Stepbrother

Gillian Sisley

Should children always be forced to share with their siblings?

Photo by averie woodard on Unsplash
Photo by averie woodard on Unsplash

There is a saying that to raise good children, they need to be taught to share with others. For anyone who has siblings growing up, sharing tends to come with the territory.

With that said, though sharing is indeed important, there comes a point at which people own personal property that cannot legally be taken away from them.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father forces his teen daughter to share her birthday present with her stepbrother, and the teen is furious about it.

Should children always be forced to share with their siblings?

A Reddit post published on October 11, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek, has gone viral with 12,000 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

The author starts off by stating that she just turned 17, and in light of this recent birthday she received what she called a ‘super sentimental’ gift. That gift was her grandfather’s old truck.

She offers the context that her parents divorced when she was just 6-years-old, and since then she has lived with her father. Her dad has also remarried, and so the author also lives with her stepmom and 16-year-old stepbrother.

With this said, she is very close to her paternal grandparents, and since she was a child has stayed with them in the summertime. Though her stepbrother has always been extended the invite to also come, he’s never decided to visit. With this in mind, the author was ‘over the moon’ when her grandfather gave her his truck as a birthday present.

Should gifts always be shared with other family members?

This very truck was the one that her grandfather owned when he was 17 himself, so there is a lot of meaning that comes along with this gift. The author has loved this truck ever since she was a child, so this has a lot of meaning. She and her grandfather were even making plans together to paint the truck pink.

However, when she shared this news with her dad, he objected to the paint color, stating that it was ‘not just her truck, but also her stepbrother’s’. The author refused this, and the family spent days arguing over things. Ultimately, the key was taken away from her so that a copy could be made for her stepbrother. A schedule was made that favored the stepbrother over the author, and she began to resent the entire situation.

When she eventually ‘spilled the beans’ to her grandfather, he became absolutely furious at the news. He berated his son, and the author’s stepbrother, took the key copy back, and told the two of them that if the stepbrother ‘ever drove the truck again, he would call the police’. The author’s dad and stepbrother have since called her an ‘entitled brat’ for tattling to her grandfather. The author’s father has even threatened to charge his daughter rent as punishment for the incident.

What do you think? Was the author absolutely justified to tell her grandfather what was going on, and her dad and stepbrother got exactly what they deserved? Or did she truly cross the line, and should have just shared the truck with her stepbrother without complaint?

# Divorce# Parents# Children# Psychology# Social Media

