'Heartless' 19-Year-Old Forces Stepdad and Kids into Homelessness

Gillian Sisley

Is it ever okay to send family members out onto the street?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEIzu_0ijh8YZE00
Photo by Juliane Liebermann on Unsplash

There is nothing easy about experiencing the divorce of one’s parents. It leaves long-lasting childhood trauma, and significant mental health struggles in the worst of cases.

This difficulty can at times be exasperated when stepparents are brought into the mix, and chemistry between the new stepparent and the child just isn’t very good.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a teenager evicts his stepdad and his stepsisters from his home, and feels justified in doing so.

A Reddit post reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek has gone viral with 10,300 upvotes and 2,600 comments.

Firstly, the author starts by explaining that his parents divorced when he was 6-years-old, which was a traumatic experience for him. Then, three years later, his mom started to date Josh, who eventually moved in with his twin daughters. The author started out living between his parents’ homes.

The author adds that as the years have passed, tensions between himself and his stepfamily have only increased. He explains that one of the biggest reasons for this is that he felt he was being pushed out by his mom’s ‘new family’, because he had never wanted siblings, and thus didn’t quite feel he belonged.

With that said, though he considers Josh his stepfather, Josh and the author’s mom never officially married. This was a significant factor when the author’s mother, unfortunately, passed away last year, leaving everything she owned to her only child, the author. This inheritance included the house Josh and his daughters were still living in. The author stopped living at his mom’s place when he was 16.

Are some boundaries just heartless?

Now 19, the author explains that though his mom passed and the house was technically his, he ‘allowed Josh and the kids to still live there’ for the last 8 months. He explains that he kept paying half of the bills, as Josh had a low-paying job and was struggling to make ends meet.

As the lease on the author’s own place was about to expire, he contacted his stepdad to say that he would be moving in, and would be taking the master bedroom. He welcomed his stepdad and stepsiblings to stay in the home and use the other bedrooms. The stepfather started crying, saying that the bedroom was his ‘safe space’, with plenty of the author’s mom’s things in the room. He didn’t want to leave and ‘abandon the bedroom’ he shared with his partner.

At this stepdad’s refusal to change rooms, the author ultimately told him he needed to leave. He later learned that the stepfather and his daughters had ‘moved into a homeless shelter’, and the author has since received messages from his mom’s side of the family calling him ‘heartless and cruel’ for kicking the family out.

What do you think? Is the author indeed being heartless by evicting his stepdad and stepsisters out of the house they have called home for 10 years now? Or is the reality that the author owns the home, his request to move into his own house was more than reasonable, and he can do with the property what he likes?

# Divorce# Parents# Children# Psychology# Social Media

Comments / 342

