11-Year-Old Refuses to ‘Love Dog’ He Never Wanted

Gillian Sisley

Should children ever be forced to like pets?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l17Ll_0ij3XS9Z00
Photo by Ryk Porras on Unsplash

Pets are generally considered something that most children have at one point wanted, or had growing up. And this makes sense, as science proves that having a pet reduces stress and improves overall mood and the quality of an owner’s mental health.

With that said, not everyone has had dreams of having a pet. In fact, there are some who truly have zero interest in having a pet at all.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father gets a dog for his family, and punishes his middle child for not ‘bonding’ with the dog the way the father wishes him to.

Should children ever be forced to like pets?

A Reddit post published October 10, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, as gone viral with an impressive 15,200 upvotes and 5,200 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he is a father of three sons between the ages of 8 and 15. He also adds that ever since he was a child, he always wanted a pet dog, but his parents refused. Because he never ‘got the chance’ to get one before having kids, he’d recently peaked an interest in getting one again.

He explains that his wife wasn’t so sure, but he was certain that at least two of his sons would absolutely love having a dog. Though, he points out that his middle child, Dylan, is not at all on the same page as his brothers and dad.

About 7 months ago, the family eventually did get a dog, who they named Zeus. Dylan made it clear from the beginning that he didn’t want a dog, and the author explains his surprise that even after they got the dog, Dylan’s opinion didn’t change. He has actually grown to resent the dog as Zeus has destroyed some of Dylan’s belongings, which is typical puppy behavior.

Should a parent be concerned if their child doesn’t bond with their pet?

Dylan communicated to his father from the get-go that if they did get a dog, he refused to ‘interact with it or take care of it’. That stayed the same case even after they got the puppy. Though Dylan doesn’t like Zeus, Zeus loves Dylan. For this reason, the author told his 11-year-old son that ‘he would be in charge of walking the dog every day’ after school, but to his shock, Dylan outright refused.

Unimpressed by Dylan’s refusal, the author told his son that unless he started to walk the dog, he ‘wouldn’t be allowed to go to the comic book store anymore’, and Dylan was furious and immediately went to tell his mom about the situation. The author feels that Dylan’s ‘intolerance’ of the dog is ‘weird’, and that he ‘refuses to entertain it’. His wife, however, feels her husband is being entirely unreasonable to force a relationship between his son and their dog.

What do you think? Is the author justified in trying to force his child to bond with their family dog, even though the child made it clear from the getgo he would not be involved if they got a dog? Or is the father being incredibly unreasonable to try and force this, especially as his son communicated his boundaries even before they got the dog?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Pets# Children# Dogs# Social Media

Comments / 137

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
116687 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

‘Monster’ Woman Refuses to Be Legal Guardian of Father's 'Affair Baby'

Should blood-related family always show up for one another?. It's a reality that we go through life navigating different relationships and dynamics with others. That said, it's not uncommon for people to have stickier relationships with their parents.

Read full story
61 comments

'Selfish' Man Refuses to Sell House to Family at $300K Discount

Should family always get a kickback, simply because they’re family?. It’s difficult these days to get into the housing market, but a lucky select few young people, they have been able to purchase property, whether through their own saving efforts or with help from family.

Read full story
24 comments

'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Help Sister with Stepdad's End-of-Life Care

Should a person treat a stepparent the same way they treat a biological parent?. As tough as it is to experience the separation of one’s parents, adapting to this new reality can get further complicated when a parent goes on to remarry, and the child now has to build a relationship with their stepparent.

Read full story
35 comments

'Leech' 17-Year-Old Refuses to Be Free Live-In Maid

Parenting is a hard job—arguably the hardest job there is in the world. As this is the case, most parents will easily argue about what they deem to be the best parenting philosophy.

Read full story
132 comments

Mom Refuses to Let Husband Drive Diabetic Child to School with Stepsiblings

What’s the biggest difficulty with co-parenting?. No couple plans to have children with the assumption they will separate. Of course, when parents decide to have a child, they are hopeful that they will be parenting as a couple.

Read full story
18 comments

Woman Horrified After Parents Spend Her College Tuition

Do parents have the right to spend their money however they choose?. Access to education is a contentious issue that’s been talked about more and more lately. As young people look to go to college or further education, the costs and realities of student loans can just make it feel impossible.

Read full story
79 comments

Woman Uses Spray Bottle to ‘Train’ 6-Year-Old Nephew

Should techniques to train pets be used on humans?. Raising kids isn’t easy, and there are plenty of arguments over the proper parenting techniques, and which is better than the other. This is something that certain parents will argue over very passionately.

Read full story
89 comments

Mom of 2 Refuses to Help One Daughter Buy House, Helps the Other

Should preferential treatment ever be shown to one child over another?. The economy right now is tough for everyone, especially since the pandemic started when hundreds of thousands of jobs were lost around the US.

Read full story
59 comments

Dad Forces 17-Year-Old to Share Birthday Present with Stepbrother

Should children always be forced to share with their siblings?. There is a saying that to raise good children, they need to be taught to share with others. For anyone who has siblings growing up, sharing tends to come with the territory.

Read full story
129 comments

‘Heartless’ 19-Year-Old Forces Stepdad and Kids into Homelessness

Is it ever okay to send family members out onto the street?. There is nothing easy about experiencing the divorce of one’s parents. It leaves long-lasting childhood trauma, and significant mental health struggles in the worst of cases.

Read full story
342 comments

Woman Horrified After 'Momma's Boy' Answers 5 Calls from Mother on Date

There is a saying that to know how a man will treat a woman romantically, look at how he treats his own mother. The idea is that if he treats his mother with love and respect, then he will also treat his lover that way.

Read full story
108 comments

13-Year-Old Devastated After Stepmom Sabotages Birthday Cake

Is it ever okay to favor a biological child over a stepchild?. It’s never easy to try and combine families, in particular when there are children involved who are still trying to overcome the separation of their own parents, or other related trauma.

Read full story
168 comments

Pregnant Woman Furious After Husband Calls Her 'a Child' Over Food

How much leniency should pregnant people be given?. Pregnancy is not a walk in the park. For most people, it involves a lot of discomforts, including swelling, hormonal fluctuations, aching and pain. For this reason, it’s understandable that those who are dealing with pregnancy should be allotted a little grace.

Read full story
1 comments

'Grieving' Widow Kicks Brother Out After He Steals Her Piano

How much empathy should be given to someone who has lost a spouse?. For most people, one of the things they hope for most in life is to find their ‘person’. That one individual who they deem to be their soulmate, or the person they want to spend their life with.

Read full story
58 comments

‘Petty’ Woman 'Abandons' 3 Children of Sister at Child-Free Wedding

Are there ever times when children should be at a wedding where they are not allowed?. Weddings can be a contentious issue, especially if the bride and groom have made decisions that their guests disagree with. One of the choices they might make that don’t tend to sit well with some is the decision to have a child-free wedding.

Read full story
107 comments

'Real' Parents Horrified After Son Agrees to Be Adopted by Stepmom

Are families only legitimate if they are biological?. There are a lot of arguments to be had about what truly constitutes ‘family’. Some will argue that it only counts if blood is involved, while others will argue that it has far more to do with the relationship and intentional presence.

Read full story
43 comments

9-Year-Old ‘Excluded’ from Family Dinners for Eating Habits

Raising children comes with a lot of challenges, and often many of those challenges are ones that a parent never expected. This is just a reality of choosing to have children. It’s not uncommon for children to be ‘picky eaters’ when they’re younger—such as not wanting to eat vegetables—but in some cases, a child’s picking eating can cause real issues for their nutrition.

Read full story
141 comments

‘Intrusive’ Mother-in-Law Furious After Being Locked Out of Son's House

Should an in-law always have permission to enter their child’s home?. Being married is a special relationship, and it also has a lot of private moments that should be safeguarded between the couple. Some moments are meant to stay private.

Read full story
228 comments

'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Share College Fund with ‘Evil’ Stepsister

Can family ever cross a line that they can’t recover from?. It can be very complicated to blend families together after divorce and remarrying. This can especially be the case as well if there are children involved who then basically become siblings.

Read full story
68 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy