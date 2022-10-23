11-Year-Old Refuses to ‘Love Dog’ He Never Wanted

Should children ever be forced to like pets?

Pets are generally considered something that most children have at one point wanted, or had growing up. And this makes sense, as science proves that having a pet reduces stress and improves overall mood and the quality of an owner’s mental health .

With that said, not everyone has had dreams of having a pet . In fact, there are some who truly have zero interest in having a pet at all.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father gets a dog for his family, and punishes his middle child for not ‘bonding’ with the dog the way the father wishes him to.

Should children ever be forced to like pets?

A Reddit post published October 10, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , as gone viral with an impressive 15,200 upvotes and 5,200 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he is a father of three sons between the ages of 8 and 15. He also adds that ever since he was a child, he always wanted a pet dog, but his parents refused. Because he never ‘got the chance’ to get one before having kids, he’d recently peaked an interest in getting one again.

He explains that his wife wasn’t so sure, but he was certain that at least two of his sons would absolutely love having a dog. Though, he points out that his middle child, Dylan, is not at all on the same page as his brothers and dad.

About 7 months ago, the family eventually did get a dog, who they named Zeus. Dylan made it clear from the beginning that he didn’t want a dog, and the author explains his surprise that even after they got the dog, Dylan’s opinion didn’t change. He has actually grown to resent the dog as Zeus has destroyed some of Dylan’s belongings, which is typical puppy behavior.

Should a parent be concerned if their child doesn’t bond with their pet?

Dylan communicated to his father from the get-go that if they did get a dog, he refused to ‘interact with it or take care of it’. That stayed the same case even after they got the puppy. Though Dylan doesn’t like Zeus, Zeus loves Dylan. For this reason, the author told his 11-year-old son that ‘he would be in charge of walking the dog every day’ after school, but to his shock, Dylan outright refused.

Unimpressed by Dylan’s refusal, the author told his son that unless he started to walk the dog, he ‘wouldn’t be allowed to go to the comic book store anymore’, and Dylan was furious and immediately went to tell his mom about the situation. The author feels that Dylan’s ‘intolerance’ of the dog is ‘weird’, and that he ‘refuses to entertain it’. His wife, however, feels her husband is being entirely unreasonable to force a relationship between his son and their dog.

What do you think? Is the author justified in trying to force his child to bond with their family dog, even though the child made it clear from the getgo he would not be involved if they got a dog? Or is the father being incredibly unreasonable to try and force this, especially as his son communicated his boundaries even before they got the dog?