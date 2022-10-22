Woman Horrified After 'Momma's Boy' Answers 5 Calls from Mother on Date

Gillian Sisley

Is it ever good to be a 'momma’s boy'?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ln7Z_0iizHUKX00
Photo by ian dooley on Unsplash

There is a saying that to know how a man will treat a woman romantically, look at how he treats his own mother. The idea is that if he treats his mother with love and respect, then he will also treat his lover that way.

With that said, it’s still important to have boundaries when it comes to parents. Some parents may interfere with their child’s life to the extreme, to the point where lines are crossed. This can be a red flag when dating.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a young woman goes on a date with a man, and he answers 5 calls from his mother during the first date.

Is it ever good to be a momma’s boy?

A Reddit post reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek has gone viral with 8,500 upvotes and almost 1,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she recently went on a first date with a friend of a friend. His name was Jack, and they were connected through some mutual people in their circle. They ultimately decided to go to a cafe to meet.

When they arrived, she states that he received a call which he answered in front of her. It was his mom, and he updated her that they had both arrived and the date had begun. She thought that maybe he was nervous about the date, and ‘his mum was wishing him luck’. For that reason, she didn’t think much of it.

Another half hour passed, and his mom called again. He then proceeded to summarize their entire conversation to his mom, all while the author just awkwardly sat there. At this point, she was feeling very uncomfortable with the situation.

Can a love for one’s mother go too far?

Though she thought this couldn’t get worse, boy, was she wrong. Her date proceeded to answer a total of 5 calls during their 2-hour date. After hanging up the phone, he would then go back to chatting with the author ‘as if nothing had happened’.

When she finally brought this up to him, he admitted that he was ‘a momma’s boy’. She states that she was ‘weirded out’ by the situation, and decided to cut the date short because of it. She later reached out to Jack to explain why she wasn’t interested in another date. She also told some of their mutual friends about how the date went. However, Jack caught wind of these conversations, and called the author up and tore into her for sharing ‘private information’ from their date together with mutual friends.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to be weirded out by what transpired at the date, and tell her friends about it? Or did the author cross the line by telling her and Jack’s mutual friends about what happened during the date?

# Parents# Children# Psychology# Social Media# Motherhood

