13-Year-Old Devastated After Stepmom Sabotages Birthday Cake

Gillian Sisley

Is it ever okay to favor a biological child over a stepchild?

Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash

It’s never easy to try and combine families, in particular when there are children involved who are still trying to overcome the separation of their own parents, or other related trauma.

This can especially go haywire when the children involved don’t get along, or one of the stepparents shows obvious favoritism towards one child compared to another.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a stepmom ruins her stepdaughter’s birthday cake to please her own daughter.

A Reddit post published on October 10, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with an incredible 26,900 upvotes and 5,300 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he is the father of a 13-year-old daughter, Olivia. With that said, he is no longer with his daughter’s mother. He has since remarried, and now is part of a blended family. Due to this, he also has a 16-year-old stepdaughter, Britney.

He adds that his daughter and stepdaughter are ‘complete opposites’, which has caused some conflict within the family. It was recently Olivia’s 13th birthday, and she made it clear that she wanted a chocolate cake. The author was planning to place an order with a local bakery.

However, the author’s new wife told him that her 16-year-old, Britney, ‘absolutely hates’ chocolate cake, and so she suggested a vanilla cake instead. He reminded his wife that Olivia doesn’t like vanilla cake, and that since it was her birthday, she should get to choose what kind of cake she gets.

Is favoritism ever okay when it comes to kids?

The author’s wife immediately got upset when he refused her suggestion, saying that he has ‘no regard for Britney’, and that rather than chocolate they should go with a ‘neutral’ flavor instead. The author stuck to his original stance, and ordered the chocolate cake.

Fast-forward to the birthday party, and the author was about to go get the cake but his wife beat him to it. He checked the cake, only to find that it was instead a vanilla cake with ‘small pieces of chocolate on top’. The author was mad, thinking the bakery messed up the order, only for his wife to confirm that there ‘was no mistake’, and that she had called the bakery to change the order so that the cake would ‘please both girls’. The author became furious, but his wife retorted that there was ‘no excuse for showing favoritism’.

The author called the bakery to explain the situation, and they agreed to swap the cake out for a chocolate one. This resulted in a massive argument in which the stepmom accused her husband of being ‘selfish’ and ‘controlling’ for changing out the cakes. She refused to participate in the birthday celebration that evening out of protest.

What do you think? Is the author just being a good father by sticking up for his daughter, rather than letting his new wife and stepdaughter push his 13-year-old around? Or is the stepmom right in that the author is favoring one child over the other, and should find a compromise that will make everyone happy?

