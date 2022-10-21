Pregnant Woman Furious After Husband Calls Her 'a Child' Over Food

How much leniency should pregnant people be given?

Pregnancy is not a walk in the park. For most people, it involves a lot of discomforts , including swelling, hormonal fluctuations, aching and pain. For this reason, it’s understandable that those who are dealing with pregnancy should be allotted a little grace.

There are, however, certain people who believe that pregnant individuals deserve absolutely no accommodation or special treatment , even if they are growing another human being inside of them.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a pregnant woman is told to stop ‘acting like a child’ by her spouse, resulting in major conflict for the couple.

A Reddit post reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek has gone viral with 9,700 upvotes and 2,500 comments.

The author starts by explaining that he and his wife are expecting their first child together in December. Though the pregnancy hasn’t been easy at all for his wife, things also aren’t easy for the author in general. He adds that he suffers from chronic pain and other health issues, which makes his job very tough. He is also the only person making an income in their household.

The author explains that as soon as his wife got pregnant, she quit her job, which they had originally planned. But also that he feels she has ‘become lazy’ since becoming pregnant. Though he ‘appreciates’ that pregnancy is hard, all she does is ‘whine and complain’.

He uses the example that as soon as she wakes up, she will start to ‘whine’ about how she’s feeling, and won’t even clean the house or cook anymore. Though she will complain about her symptoms related to pregnancy, he has ‘bit his tongue’ despite the fact that it annoys him.

Should partners ever compare their pain against one another?

While his wife is going through a lot of discomfort, the author explains that he is also still experiencing his own chronic pain at the same time. He claims that at soon as he arrives home from work, she will demand he cook food for her. What crossed the line for him was when he got home from a long shift, and was experiencing a flare-up, so he suggested they just order take-out.

His wife refused, demanding instead that she needed ‘home-cooked meals and that everything else makes her sick’. The author then ‘yelled’ at her that he’d had ‘the worst day’, and she needs to stop complaining and start acting ‘like an adult for once’. She began to cry, he apologized, but she walked out to go stay with family members. Family are now calling the author a slew of names, including ‘misogynistic’.

What do you think? Was the author entirely out of line to tell his pregnant wife, who is carrying his child, to stop complaining and ‘act like an adult’? Or is the wife being inconsiderate of her own husband’s chronic pain, and doesn’t seem to appreciate that since he works full-time, she should also be helping out around the house?