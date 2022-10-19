'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Share College Fund with ‘Evil’ Stepsister

Can family ever cross a line that they can’t recover from?

It can be very complicated to blend families together after divorce and remarrying. This can especially be the case as well if there are children involved who then basically become siblings.

Stepsiblings especially can struggle to get along, if their personalities are conflicting or they simply don’t enjoy being in each other’s company . With that said, this can go as far as building resentment.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a young woman refuses to share her college fund with her stepsister, after that stepsibling fooled around with her boyfriend.

Can family ever cross a line that they can’t recover from?

A Reddit post published on October 9, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,000 upvotes and 1,900 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her mother and father got divorced when she was young, and her mom has since remarried. Her stepfather also brought a child along with him, and thus the author has a stepsister who is the same age as her, named Lily.

Both Lily and the author just graduated high school, and will soon be headed to university. With that said, the author was also dating her boyfriend, Daniel, and the two were planning to head to the same university together. This was a prestigious school, and the two were planning to keep dating as they went to school.

However, at their recent prom, the author was entirely horrified when she found her boyfriend, Daniel, and her stepsister, Lily, making out. Though Daniel apologized and tried to ‘work things out’, the author broke up with him over it.

Even worse, Daniel and Lily got together shortly after that, and the author even walked in on them being intimate in the home she shares with her mom and stepdad.

Betrayal from family runs deep.

Since the incident, the author now no longer plans to go to the same university as Daniel, and has instead applied to another university that is still great, and won’t cost as much money. The author also clarifies that she has a college fund that was set up by her parents, and she now only needs to use a portion of it. With that said, Lily has absolutely no college fund put aside for her own education.

After everything that took place, Lily announced that she would now be attending the same prestigious university as Daniel, so that they could keep dating. But more shocking, Lily then asked the author if the author would share her college fund with her. The author refused, but her stepsister and stepdad are calling her a ‘selfish brat’ for it. Daniel has also been texting the author, pressuring her to give Lily her college fund so that he and Lily ‘can stay together’.

What do you think? Since the author is only going to use a portion of her college fund now, is it only fair that she share the remainder of the money with her stepsister? Or are Lily and her dad absolutely delusional to think they are in any way entitled to the author’s college fund?