New Mom Furious After Husband Interacts with Social Media of Female Colleague

Gillian Sisley

Is it wrong if a spouse interacts with another person’s social media posts?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zZ9y_0if7TFLk00
Photo by Hollie Santos on Unsplash

Social media has a lot of power in society. It can make amazing things happen, such as connecting long-lost friends or family. It also has the potential of causing real harm to mental health.

Science has already proven that social media has serious and negative effects on the mental health of users. This is especially the case when it comes to young girls and women. This can be heightened when there are already pre-existing mental health struggles.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man interacts with a social media post from one of his female colleagues, and his post-partum wife takes it very personally, causing tension in their marriage.

Is it wrong if a spouse interacts with another person’s social media posts?

A Reddit post published on October 13, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek, has gone viral with 7,300 upvotes and over 700 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he is 30, and he absolutely ‘loves his wife’s body’. She just recently gave birth to their newborn child a few months ago, and since then she has been struggling with post-partum issues.

Having clarified this, the author states that he has a female co-worker who started a fitness journey recently, and has been posting her experience on social media. To be supportive, he went ahead and liked the content.

With that said, a few weeks ago he walked in on his wife crying. She wouldn’t explain to him why she was upset, but she did show him the co-worker’s Instagram account, with a post of him commenting on the co-worker’s abs. The author attempted to explain that he was just trying to be ‘nice and encouraging’, but she didn’t believe his words.

Post-partum depression is a nasty beast, and can last months, if not years.

The author also adds that since his wife had their baby, he hasn’t seen her without her clothes on. This is important because just the other day, he walked into the bedroom while his wife was changing. When she saw him, she immediately covered herself with a pillow.

The author was shocked by this reaction, apologized, and then went to the bathroom and cried. He is worried that he has ‘broken his wife’ because of liking and commenting on the co-worker’s profile. He has been trying to explain to his wife that ‘her body is beautiful’, but she doesn’t seem to believe him and whatever he says just comes off as ‘an attempt at damage control’.

What do you think? Was commenting on the co-worker’s Instagram account something that seriously crossed the line, and he betrayed his wife? Or was this just a case of a misunderstanding, his wife is clearly suffering from post-partum depression, and he should support her through her mental health struggles?

