Dad Refuses to Financially Support Daughter of Ex-Wife

Divorce is tough, upsetting, and incredibly difficult for all parties involved . This isn’t just the case for the couple that chooses to separate, but also for the children who are mixed up in the traumatic situation .

With that said, if there are minor children involved when there is a separation or divorce, it is common for one of the parents to pay child support in the case that the child is living with one parent full-time.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman demands that her ex-husband pay some form of child support for a child who is not his.

Should an ex-spouse ever provide monetary support for a child that isn’t theirs?

A Reddit post published on October 6, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,400 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author begins his post by stating that he is 60-years-old, and he has ‘what he considers’ to be four children. What he means by this is that his ex-wife already had two children when they got married, and he loved those children as if they were his biological kids.

The couple also had a child together named Lucas, and on top of that, when their son’s girlfriend Charlotte was 14 years old, they welcomed the child into their home because she was living in an abusive situation. For this reason, they ‘unofficially adopted’ Charlotte.

These four minors, who the author loved as his own children–though only one is biological his–the couple financially supported them all with school, and even through college and medical school. Both Lucas and Charlotte went to medical school, and he covered their tuition in full.

The author is still paying for both of their apartments as they’re in residency.

Should every child be treated equally, biology or not?

In light of the author’s generosity, his ex-wife recently called up the author and told him that ‘she needed him to start helping Marissa the way he helped Charlotte’. For anyone who is confused, Marissa is the ex-wife’s youngest daughter, who she had with her current husband, and with whom the author has no relationship or biological connection.

The author went on to say that while he wants the best for Marissa, as she is the half-sibling of his kids, she is still not his own child so he ‘will not be contributing to her financially’. The ex-wife didn’t like this response, and replied that ‘Charlotte is not his daughter until Lucas marries her and he’s punishing Marissa because of who her father is’.

What do you think? Does the ex-wife have a point in that, because her ex supported Charlotte, he should be fair and also financially support her youngest child with her current husband, too? Or is this ex-wife being absolutely ridiculous, and just trying to take advantage of her ex-husband’s generosity?