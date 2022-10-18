‘Absent’ Dad Furious After Brother-in-Law Attends Gender-Reveal Scan

Are there some things family shouldn’t interfere with?

There are a lot of special moments that a couple will share when they are going through the process of trying for a child or going through a pregnancy . One of these very special moments would include ultrasound appointments.

Family members will of course be very excited as well about a pregnancy, and a new member joining the family. With that said, there are points when that excitement can become invasive and cross boundaries.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a brother-in-law involves himself in a couple’s private ultrasound appointment, causing family conflict.

A Reddit post reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek has gone viral online for a very shocking reason.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has a younger sister, and unfortunately both of their parents are deceased, so they are quite close. With that said, though the author is married, he cannot have children of his own. His sister, however, is married and currently expecting a baby.

He will go out of his way to check on his sister on a regular basis, but does add that he and his sister’s husband are not on great terms, but are ‘civil’ enough with each other. Since getting pregnant, the author’s sister has asked him to offer more ‘help and support’, which he doesn’t mind.

However, her husband does indeed mind, and in fact has even said that the author is ‘too involved’ in the sister and unborn child’s life. He feels there is nothing wrong with his relationship with his sister, or the involvement in his future niece or nephew’s life.

How involved should family members be another person’s pregnancy?

The author goes on to explain that just last week, his sister called and asked if he could drive her to the doctor’s office for the ‘gender-reveal appointment’. When he inquired as to why her husband wasn’t taking her, she responded that he ‘had to attend his mom’s birthday’, and though he asked her to reschedule the appointment, she refused to do so.

The author obliged, but after doing so, her husband called up the author and was furious with him, accusing the author of ‘taking this experience away from him’. He also called the author ‘weird’ for having such a close relationship with his sister. The author then suggested that the husband was ‘absent and lacked commitment’ already as a father. Though the sister understood why her brother said what he did, she still feels he went too far.

What do you think? Was the author just being a great brother, and showing up for his sister in her time of need? Or did the brother overstep, and truly rob the husband of his one chance to experience the gender-reveal of this first child?