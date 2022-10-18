‘Absent’ Dad Furious After Brother-in-Law Attends Gender-Reveal Scan

Gillian Sisley

Are there some things family shouldn’t interfere with?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vltRK_0idiXst700
Photo by Nathan Fertig on Unsplash

There are a lot of special moments that a couple will share when they are going through the process of trying for a child or going through a pregnancy. One of these very special moments would include ultrasound appointments.

Family members will of course be very excited as well about a pregnancy, and a new member joining the family. With that said, there are points when that excitement can become invasive and cross boundaries.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a brother-in-law involves himself in a couple’s private ultrasound appointment, causing family conflict.

Are there some things family shouldn’t interfere with?

A Reddit post reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek has gone viral online for a very shocking reason.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has a younger sister, and unfortunately both of their parents are deceased, so they are quite close. With that said, though the author is married, he cannot have children of his own. His sister, however, is married and currently expecting a baby.

He will go out of his way to check on his sister on a regular basis, but does add that he and his sister’s husband are not on great terms, but are ‘civil’ enough with each other. Since getting pregnant, the author’s sister has asked him to offer more ‘help and support’, which he doesn’t mind.

However, her husband does indeed mind, and in fact has even said that the author is ‘too involved’ in the sister and unborn child’s life. He feels there is nothing wrong with his relationship with his sister, or the involvement in his future niece or nephew’s life.

How involved should family members be another person’s pregnancy?

The author goes on to explain that just last week, his sister called and asked if he could drive her to the doctor’s office for the ‘gender-reveal appointment’. When he inquired as to why her husband wasn’t taking her, she responded that he ‘had to attend his mom’s birthday’, and though he asked her to reschedule the appointment, she refused to do so.

The author obliged, but after doing so, her husband called up the author and was furious with him, accusing the author of ‘taking this experience away from him’. He also called the author ‘weird’ for having such a close relationship with his sister. The author then suggested that the husband was ‘absent and lacked commitment’ already as a father. Though the sister understood why her brother said what he did, she still feels he went too far.

What do you think? Was the author just being a great brother, and showing up for his sister in her time of need? Or did the brother overstep, and truly rob the husband of his one chance to experience the gender-reveal of this first child?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pregnancy# Parents# Babies# Psychology# Social Media

Comments / 23

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
116031 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Mom of 2 Refuses to Help One Daughter Buy House, Helps the Other

Should preferential treatment ever be shown to one child over another?. The economy right now is tough for everyone, especially since the pandemic started when hundreds of thousands of jobs were lost around the US.

Read full story

Dad Forces 17-Year-Old to Share Birthday Present with Stepbrother

Should children always be forced to share with their siblings?. There is a saying that to raise good children, they need to be taught to share with others. For anyone who has siblings growing up, sharing tends to come with the territory.

Read full story

‘Heartless’ 19-Year-Old Forces Stepdad and Kids into Homelessness

Is it ever okay to send family members out onto the street?. There is nothing easy about experiencing the divorce of one’s parents. It leaves long-lasting childhood trauma, and significant mental health struggles in the worst of cases.

Read full story
13 comments

11-Year-Old Refuses to ‘Love Dog’ He Never Wanted

Pets are generally considered something that most children have at one point wanted, or had growing up. And this makes sense, as science proves that having a pet reduces stress and improves overall mood and the quality of an owner’s mental health.

Read full story
73 comments

Woman Horrified After 'Momma's Boy' Answers 5 Calls from Mother on Date

There is a saying that to know how a man will treat a woman romantically, look at how he treats his own mother. The idea is that if he treats his mother with love and respect, then he will also treat his lover that way.

Read full story
63 comments

13-Year-Old Devastated After Stepmom Sabotages Birthday Cake

Is it ever okay to favor a biological child over a stepchild?. It’s never easy to try and combine families, in particular when there are children involved who are still trying to overcome the separation of their own parents, or other related trauma.

Read full story
106 comments

Pregnant Woman Furious After Husband Calls Her 'a Child' Over Food

How much leniency should pregnant people be given?. Pregnancy is not a walk in the park. For most people, it involves a lot of discomforts, including swelling, hormonal fluctuations, aching and pain. For this reason, it’s understandable that those who are dealing with pregnancy should be allotted a little grace.

Read full story
1 comments

'Grieving' Widow Kicks Brother Out After He Steals Her Piano

How much empathy should be given to someone who has lost a spouse?. For most people, one of the things they hope for most in life is to find their ‘person’. That one individual who they deem to be their soulmate, or the person they want to spend their life with.

Read full story
57 comments

‘Petty’ Woman 'Abandons' 3 Children of Sister at Child-Free Wedding

Are there ever times when children should be at a wedding where they are not allowed?. Weddings can be a contentious issue, especially if the bride and groom have made decisions that their guests disagree with. One of the choices they might make that don’t tend to sit well with some is the decision to have a child-free wedding.

Read full story
86 comments

'Real' Parents Horrified After Son Agrees to Be Adopted by Stepmom

Are families only legitimate if they are biological?. There are a lot of arguments to be had about what truly constitutes ‘family’. Some will argue that it only counts if blood is involved, while others will argue that it has far more to do with the relationship and intentional presence.

Read full story
43 comments

9-Year-Old ‘Excluded’ from Family Dinners for Eating Habits

Raising children comes with a lot of challenges, and often many of those challenges are ones that a parent never expected. This is just a reality of choosing to have children. It’s not uncommon for children to be ‘picky eaters’ when they’re younger—such as not wanting to eat vegetables—but in some cases, a child’s picking eating can cause real issues for their nutrition.

Read full story
141 comments

‘Intrusive’ Mother-in-Law Furious After Being Locked Out of Son's House

Should an in-law always have permission to enter their child’s home?. Being married is a special relationship, and it also has a lot of private moments that should be safeguarded between the couple. Some moments are meant to stay private.

Read full story
219 comments

'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Share College Fund with ‘Evil’ Stepsister

Can family ever cross a line that they can’t recover from?. It can be very complicated to blend families together after divorce and remarrying. This can especially be the case as well if there are children involved who then basically become siblings.

Read full story
66 comments

New Mom Furious After Husband Interacts with Social Media of Female Colleague

Is it wrong if a spouse interacts with another person’s social media posts?. Social media has a lot of power in society. It can make amazing things happen, such as connecting long-lost friends or family. It also has the potential of causing real harm to mental health.

Read full story
35 comments

Dad Refuses to Financially Support Daughter of Ex-Wife

Should an ex-spouse ever provide monetary support for a child that isn’t theirs?. Divorce is tough, upsetting, and incredibly difficult for all parties involved. This isn’t just the case for the couple that chooses to separate, but also for the children who are mixed up in the traumatic situation.

Read full story
302 comments

'Cruel' Woman Horrified After Mom Cuts Her Off for ‘Poor Behavior’

Should parents still finance their children, even once they’re adults?. Times are tough, and economically challenging, especially for younger people. The pandemic made it difficult for younger people to enter the workforce and make a living wage.

Read full story
133 comments

'Spoiled' Woman Refuses to Share Gifts with Twin Sister

Should we always share our belongings with our siblings?. Though it may seem like a good idea to have more than one child so that your children will have siblings, there is a reality that not all siblings will get along with each other. Most will just bicker, but others can have a very complicated dynamic.

Read full story
27 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands Woman 'Try Harder' to Have a Baby Boy

When a couple decides to try and have a child, they are consciously making a decision to turn their lives completely upside down. At this point, they are actively ‘trying’, and though their family members may be aware this is happening, in other cases, it may be kept under wraps.

Read full story
81 comments

Woman Refuses to 'Take Care’ of 12-Year-Old Child

Should anyone who is childless be forced to look after a child?. There are many people in the world who want to have children, and make plans with their partner to start a family together. This is generally a big life decision.

Read full story
458 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy