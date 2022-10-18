'Spoiled' Woman Refuses to Share Gifts with Twin Sister

Should we always share our belongings with our siblings?

Though it may seem like a good idea to have more than one child so that your children will have siblings, there is a reality that not all siblings will get along with each other. Most will just bicker, but others can have a very complicated dynamic.

In some cases, the situation can be so toxic that one may decide to cut off contact with a family member . A person will decide to do this if they feel their mental health is in danger.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to share her birthday presents with her twin sister, and is called spoiled for it.

A Reddit post published on October 6, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,000 upvotes and close to 1,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her twin sister recently celebrated their 16th birthday, which for many people is a big milestone. While the two received the same amount of presents from their parents and family members, the author received an additional surprise.

She was gifted quite a few presents from her personal friends, such as candy, jewelry, clothing and makeup, while the twin sister didn’t get anything from her own friends. The author clarifies that she and her twin are part of different friend groups.

As soon as the twin noticed that her sister got more attention from her friends, she became very upset. The twin then started crying to their parents about how it was ‘unfair’ that the author got so many more gifts from friends, while she got nothing.

Are there cases where it’s okay for siblings to be treated differently?

The author offers context by saying that while her friend group will often give each other thoughtful and sentimental gifts, this is not a normal practice for her sister’s friend group. The author adds that for all of her own friends, she buys them birthday presents every year, and vice versa. But the twin sister doesn’t care that this is the case.

The author’s parents then came to her privately and asked her to ‘share her birthday gifts’ with her upset sister. When she refused, her parents ‘took some of the presents’ and gave them to the twin. The author argued that this wasn’t okay, and her sister began to cry even more, calling the author a ‘spoiled brat’ who always gets everything while the twin sister ‘gets nothing’.

What do you think? Should the author have willingly shared her birthday gifts with her sister, to make her less upset? Or are the parents and twin sister unreasonable in this situation, and it was entirely inappropriate for them to steal the gifts her friends had given her?