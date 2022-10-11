Woman Furious After Being 'Forced' to Watch Infant Niece for 3-Minutes

Should anyone ever feel forced to help with childcare?

If a person wants to have a child, it’s important for them to be completely ready to make all of the necessary sacrifices and life changes that go along with introducing a brand new being into the world.

The flipside of this position are those who choose to be childless . An individual will make this choice if they simply aren’t fond of children, don’t wish to make the sacrifices necessary to be a parent, or aren’t in a financial place to accommodate such a commitment. Regardless of the decision, the choice to be childless is entirely valid .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is asked to look after a baby for just a few minutes, and becomes upset that she was put in such a situation.

An online post published on October 6, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 5,400 upvotes and 3,300 comments.

The author begins by stating that she and her sister, Sara, are ‘on good terms’, but aren’t at all close. They may see each other for family gatherings and at holidays, or text occasionally, but that’s about as far as the connection goes.

At a recent birthday party for a family member, however, Sara was there with her 3-month-old daughter. Everything was fine, up until people were beginning to leave. The author and her husband were standing at the door when Sara came up to them and ‘asked if they could keep an eye on their niece for a few minutes while she ran to the bathroom’.

Without waiting for an answer, the new mom ran off to go to the bathroom, leaving the couple there feeling rather put out by the entire situation.

How much help is too much to ask for from family?

When the sister returned a few minutes later, the author told her sister that she ‘didn’t appreciate being left alone with the baby’, and pointed out that there were many other people around who weren’t about to leave who could have looked after her.

Sara replied that she ‘didn’t really think it through’, so she just went to her sister for help. The author doesn’t feel this answer was adequate, and told her sister that she ‘needed to start thinking things through for once’, causing the new mother to start crying.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified for calling her sister out, because her request was just too much to ask? Or could the author extend a bit of grace to her sister who has a 3-month-old, and it’s not reasonable to feel so put out by just standing there next to a baby for a couple of minutes?