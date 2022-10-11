Man Demands ‘Clumsy’ Father Pay for Damaged Cellphone He Broke

Should someone always replace something that they break?

Smartphones have become an every day, normal possession for just about anyone around the world to have. This device allows a person to have the information of the world at the tap of a screen.

In fact, there are many people who express having severe anxiety if they do not have their functioning phone within reach. This can also be related to a potential addiction , if a person cannot live a normal life without the thing to which they are addicted.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an older man breaks a woman’s cellphone, and then doesn’t feel that he should have to replace it.

Should someone always replace something that they break?

An online post published on October 2, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,900 upvotes and close to 1,000 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that he has been with his girlfriend, Serena, for three years now. Even better, the author’s father is ‘very fond of her’, so Serena is well-received by the author’s family. However, despite the close bond, the author’s father has somehow managed to break Serena’s phone several times.

For example, in the first instance, the author’s father ‘accidentally dropped it over the cliff’ while on a hike with Serena. The second time, he somehow managed to drop the phone while trying to call a taxi, and thus cracked the screen.

With both of these situations, the father would apologize, and Serena accepted the incidents as ‘just accidents’, and so she would pay out of her own pocket to repair her phone. Everyone moved on from this, and things were fine, until they weren’t.

Is it still a coincidence if the same thing happens a third time?

At a recent family dinner, unbelievably, this incident happened again. The father somehow managed to drop the girlfriend’s cellphone ‘in a bowl of hot water’. Serena has told the author that she doesn’t remember ever giving his father her phone.

Though the author was ‘immediately annoyed’, his girlfriend is more ‘careful’, and so in light of already having to fix the phone two other times this year, she politely asked the father to pay for the repairs. However, the old man outright ‘refused’, stating that he was just a ‘poor old man that made a small accident’. The author pushed some more, and then his father made the statement that his ‘wealthy son was exploiting him for money’.

What do you think? Should the author absolutely push for his father to pay for the phone repairs, considering this is the third time he’s broken Serena’s phone? Or should the couple let it go, again, especially if they’re able to pay for it themselves?