Stepmom Horrified After Teen Refuses to Be ‘Replacement’ for Deceased Daughter

How far is too far when a person tries to rebuild their family?

There is no greater grief for a parent to suffer than the loss of a child . This can be such a devastating event that many parents may never recover mentally from the loss, and such trauma can often cause the parents to break up because of their shared grief.

With that said, as impossible as it feels, life still goes on, and a person has to find a way to continue living. This may be in the form of starting anew , or perhaps building another family down the line. While this may sound like a nice prospect, it doesn’t always work that way.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a young woman calls out her stepmother for trying to ‘turn her into her dead daughter’, and is shamed for doing so.

An online post published on October 2, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has gone viral with 4,500 upvotes and close to 500 comments.

The 16-year-old starts off by explaining that her dad got remarried just two years ago to her stepmom. And unfortunately, the stepmother lost her own daughter, who was a similar age to the author, in a car accident five years ago. The stepmom still visibly grieves her daughter’s death.

With that said, the author also finds her stepmother to be quite a ‘nag’. Each time the author is resting in any way, her stepmother will tell her to ‘go prepare for college’ or get back to her studies. But worse than that, the author has heard her stepmother call her by her deceased daughter’s name, and even though the author has corrected her, the stepmother still persists to call her by the wrong name. The author confirms that their names are not at all similar.

The teen has even spoken to her father about this misnaming situation, as it makes her quite uncomfortable, but he just tells her to be ‘patient’ with her stepmother as she continues to grieve the loss of her own daughter. Her father said he would talk to his wife about it, but the author believes he never did.

When does a person’s grief go too far?

Things finally came to a head recently when the author was relaxing on a Friday watching TV, and her stepmother scolded her for not studying. She then called her the deceased daughter’s name again, and the author had enough. She told the woman, “I’m not [daughter’s name], stop treating me like I’m her. This is bothering me and this behavior is very creepy’. The stepmother then started to cry and locked herself in her bedroom.

The teen’s father immediately lashed out at her, saying it was ‘insensitive’ to talk to her stepmother that way. He demanded that the author apologize for saying such a thing when the woman’s ‘wound is wide open’.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to call out her stepmother, who needs to stop referring to the author as her deceased daughter and should get some professional help to deal with her grief? Or was the father in the right to chastise his daughter for making her stepmother cry?