Woman Refuses to Take in Evicted Stepbrother and Family Members

Should you always help family, even if they treated you poorly in the past?

There are blended families all over the US, with over 1,300 new blended families being formed each day , according to the US Census. These families can come in all shapes and sizes, and are completely valid within their own right.

With that said, it’s not always easy to merge two families together , and there are times that two families may struggle to find a different equilibrium in what is their new living situation. At times, the fit just can’t work.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to take in her stepbrother and his family after they’ve been evicted, and she is chastised for her decision.

An online post published on October 2, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek, has gone viral with 6,500 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that when she was just 10 years old, her mother remarried a man named Nick. Nick brought along with him a son, Ben, who went on to become the author’s stepbrother. They’ve lived together full-time growing up, and it was not a happy situation.

She paints the picture that she was ‘excluded’ from the family in every way possible. For example, there were pictures all over the house of her mom, stepfather, and Ben, but none of her. And they would often find excuses to have ‘family time’ without her.

Even more heartbreaking, the author remembers that once her mother told her that she ‘found it hard to love her’ because she looked ‘so much like her father’. Ben was also incredibly cruel to herself, and to her mom. Those wounds from the author’s childhood have taken a lot of years to heal, and while she’s moved forward with her life, the scars still remain.

Children must be treated equally, otherwise they may suffer psychologically.

With that said, the author’s childhood wasn’t a complete misery. She tells the beautiful story of how her paternal grandparents were there for her ‘unconditionally’, and gave her all the love she needed. They even helped her get through college, leading to the happy and successful woman she is today.

After she graduated, she moved in with her grandparents, although unfortunately both of them have since passed. But before they passed, they adjusted their will to ensure the author inherited their 3-bedroom home. She has been living there alone for the last 3 years. She also adds that she has tried to talk to her stepbrother Ben on many occasions about how he treated her as a child, but he refuses to take any accountability, and simply tells her that ‘it was ages ago’.

Fast-forward to present day, and after two years of no contact, Ben has reached out again. But not to mend fences. He explains to the author that he was been evicted, and that he has ‘nowhere else to go’ with his family—including his 6-year-old daughter. The author ultimately told him that she didn’t at all feel comfortable living with him after the horrible way he had treated her growing up. Though the stepbrother feels that this is ‘in the past’, she still refused to take him and his family in.

What do you think? Is the author being unnecessarily cruel by letting her stepbrother and his family possibly end up on the street after being evicted? Or does she have every right to refuse him, considering what little respect he has for her already?