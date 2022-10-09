Man Refuses to Cook Eggs as Wife Likes Them

How far should someone go to accommodate their spouse?

Marriage is one of those relationships in life that takes a lot of commitment and work. A couple makes vows to one another to be there through thick and thin, and work together to reach their ideal lifestyle.

With that said, when people choose to separate or get divorced, rarely is one big event that causes this to happen. More often than not, it’s a death by a thousand cuts sort of situation .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a husband downright refuses to cook eggs the way his wife likes them, resulting in being heavily criticized for it.

An online post published on October 5, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with an incredible 17,100 upvotes and 6,400 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he and his wife have three children together, and in general have a happy homelife. His wife takes care of most of the home responsibilities, and normally does 70% of the cooking. With that said, most recently a massive conflict resulted from an odd topic—eggs.

The father was cooking a ‘big breakfast’ for his family, despite his oldest daughter thinking that ‘family time is lame’. He got up early to make a massive spread that consisted of bacon, sausage, waffles, hash browns, and the like. Once finishing all of these preparations, he started to make scrambled eggs for everyone.

This all sounds lovely, right? Well, not quite. The author’s wife made a ‘special request’ to have over-easy eggs rather than scrambled. The author replied to her that he was just finishing up with the scrambled eggs, so if she wanted a different type of egg she would need to ‘make them herself’.

Is it wrong to make special requests after someone is already doing something nice?

After having prepared the entire meal for everyone, the author wasn’t in the mood to make one more thing, which is why he explains that he asked his wife to make her own types of eggs. However, she wasn’t pleased to be asked to do so herself. She replied, ‘But you’ve already cooked…’, and somehow this turned into a bigger argument than necessary.

The couple began to bicker and argue in front of their three children, which the author feels terrible about. He feels bad that his wife asked for a small favor, but he refused her after making the rest of breakfast.

What do you think? Was the wife just asking for a simple request, and her husband could have just put in the extra effort and fulfilled it to avoid the argument? Or should the wife just have been grateful for the spread the author had already made?