Mom of 2 Furious After Woman Potty Trains Her Children

What age is too old to not be potty trained?

While there is a general timeline that pediatric doctors suggest for an average child’s development , every child is different and may go on a separate timeline based on what comes naturally to them.

With that said, parents have a responsibility to ensure that their children are furthering along in their development, and intervening with professional help when necessary.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman looks after her niece and nephew for a week and potty trains them while they’re visiting, which infuriates their mother.

An online post published on October 1, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 10,600 upvotes and 1,900 comments.

The author starts by explaining that she’s a stay-at-home mother for her 2-year-old daughter, who is already potty trained. Because she had time to commit to this process, her daughter became trained quite quickly.

With that said, her brother recently asked her to look after his two children, a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. The author agreed, especially as she loves her niece and nephew. The two children ultimately ended up staying with the author for 8 days in total.

By the second day of visit, the author explains that her 3-year-old niece noticed that the author’s 2-year-old daughter was wearing ‘princess panties’, and she wanted to have some too. The author said that was possible, but she would only get to wear the panties if she started using the toilet. The little girl agreed, and apart from one accident, the potty training ‘took amazingly well’.

Is it ever bad to potty train a child?

By the fourth day, the author’s 4-year-old nephew commented on how though he was the oldest, he was still wearing diapers and he didn’t like it. The author talked through the same process with him, bought some boy underwear, and the child hasn’t had a single accident, not even overnight.

When her brother and sister-in-law returned after 8 days to pick up their children, the author explained the situation. Her brother was incredibly happy about it, but his wife became immediately upset. She told the author that she had ‘no right to force her kids’ to move out of diapers. The author explained that she hadn’t intended to potty train them, and actually was expecting to change diapers for eight days. However, when the children specifically asked to move out of diapers, she figured it was wrong to deny them.

What do you think? Did the author overstep by transitioning the children into a new significant stage of their development without their mother’s permission? Or was the author being a fantastic auntie, and didn’t push the children in any way, but simply followed their lead and assisted them to be more independent?