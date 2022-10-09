'Sexist' Mother Refuses to Refer to Children by Their Preferred Names

Should a person’s choice of name always be respected?

When a child is born, they are assigned a name at birth. Later in life, a person may choose to go by a different name . This choice can be made as a child, or as an adult. With that said, a person’s name is an important piece of their personal identity.

Studies have already shown that it’s incredibly important for children, in particular, to be supported in being called by their preferred name. It showed that, in particular with transgender children, there was a 65% reduction in risk of suicide if their preferred names were respected.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to call children by their preferred names, and feels justified in doing so.

An online post published on October 2, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek, has gone viral with 14,700 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has a son named Robin. Though this is a simple enough name, for some reason, there is a mother of one of his son’s classmates who volunteers at pickup for the children, and she refuses to call his son by his name, and rather calls the child ‘Robert’.

The father has corrected her on several occasions, assuming that it was just an honest mistake. However, he’s had to correct her every day for a month now, and the author is starting to think that there isn’t really a mistake taking place at all.

After it happened several dozen times, the author decided to ‘gently’ confront the woman and get to the bottom of things. He introduced himself by saying, ‘I’m Robin’s father. You might recognize me from pickup. By the way, his name isn't Robert.’ However, he didn’t receive the response from her that he was expecting.

Are some names too feminine for boys?

The mom immediately replied that ‘Robin is a girl’s name and not a good nickname for Robert’, so she’s been calling him ‘Robert’ instead. The author was even more confused, repeating to her that ‘Robin’ isn’t a nickname, but is his son’s whole, entire given name.

The last straw was when the author once again went to pickup his child, and told the volunteer mom that he was there to pickup ‘Robin’, but she still called out ‘Robert’. That was when the author snapped, loudly demanding ‘what her problem was’. He was so loud that the volunteer mom ran off, and the teacher ran over, saying she would get his son for him. Later that day, however, the author was asked via email to come in for a meeting on Monday.

What do you think? Did the author go too far by snapping at the woman who calls his child by the wrong name? Or is the woman not only sexist, but also bullying his child, by refusing to call him by what is his given name simply because she thinks it’s too ‘girly’?