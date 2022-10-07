'Entitled' Husband Demands $5K After Paying for Wife’s Life-Saving Surgery

Gillian Sisley

Does every partner deserve a vacation now and again?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYtqH_0iQFJTWI00
Photo by Vince Fleming on Unsplash

Being marriage to someone takes a commitment, every single day, to dedicate oneself to growing together, being honest and loving one other. After many years of marriage, this can get harder and harder to do.

With that said, one of the biggest things that couples fight about is money. Finances tend to cause conflict if partners do not have the same philosophy or have completely different spending habits.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man wants several thousands of dollars so that he can go on vacation, and the wife refuses.

Does every partner deserve a vacation now and again?

An online post published on October 4, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 6,800 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that a year ago she had to have surgery that cost $3,000, which was paid for from the joint savings account she shares with her husband. She has spent the last 6 months recovering from what was an emergency, life-saving operation.

She was just able to return to work several months ago, which she’s been so happy about. However, after collecting several paychecks, her husband immediately asked for a significant amount of money.

She adds that her husband is planning a sports vacation with his friends, and it’s meant to cost $5,000. He is expecting his wife to pay for it from her own personal account. The author was shocked by this demand, and asked why exactly she was expected to pay for his vacation, deeming this demand to be ‘entitled’.

Should you ever hold someone’s medical history against them?

After asking why she should pay for the vacation, he reminded her of how much ‘he paid for her surgery’ and how that money was originally meant to go towards a vacation. The author reminded him that it was an ‘emergency surgery’, and it wasn’t something she had planned.

Her husband simply said that ‘the outcome was the same’, meaning that the money was spent either way. The author flat-out refused, and as soon as she did, he started throwing words like ‘manipulation’ and ‘thief’. He also called her ‘selfish and ungrateful’. He’s went even further to encourage his friends to start messaging the author, telling her that she is ‘obligated to help him out’ just as he had ‘helped her out before’.

What do you think? Do you agree with the husband in that because his wife’s life-saving surgery cost $3,000, he should get $5,000 from her for a sports vacation with his friends? Or is this not at all how marriage works, and the husband is entitled to think that his wife needs to pay him back for the life-saving surgery she required a year ago?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Marriage# Wealth# Psychology# Relationships# Social Media

Comments / 2

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
113843 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman Furious After Being 'Forced' to Watch Infant Niece for 3-Minutes

Should anyone ever feel forced to help with childcare?. If a person wants to have a child, it’s important for them to be completely ready to make all of the necessary sacrifices and life changes that go along with introducing a brand new being into the world.

Read full story
33 comments

Man Demands ‘Clumsy’ Father Pay for Damaged Cellphone He Broke

Should someone always replace something that they break?. Smartphones have become an every day, normal possession for just about anyone around the world to have. This device allows a person to have the information of the world at the tap of a screen.

Read full story
1 comments

Grandma Refuses Grandson Born 'Out of Wedlock' Any Inheritance

Are children born outside of a married couple invalid?. When it comes to family, it’s not uncommon for there to be realities of inheritance or a person’s legacy may be discussed. Inheritance generally refers to money, but it can also include sentimental items or property.

Read full story
65 comments

Woman Horrified After Learning 'Secret Meaning' of Necklace from Fiancé

Sentimental items are something that are common for couples to collect as they continue to build memories together. These items can ultimately grow to have really special meaning for the individuals involved.

Read full story
160 comments

Mom of 4 Insists ‘Infertile’ Couple Stop Trying for Baby

Is it ever someone’s place to comment on another person’s fertility issues?. There are plenty of couples who, along the course of their relationship, will decide that they want to start a family together. This is generally a conscious decision after they have built a strong foundation.

Read full story
49 comments

Stay-at-Home Mom ‘Forgets’ to Feed 5-Year-Old Daughter of Boyfriend

Parenting is incredibly difficult, and takes a lot of work. It’s also very hard to raise children on one’s own. Which is exactly why it can be exciting when a single parent finds a partner who is happy to be involved in the raising of their child.

Read full story
496 comments

Stepmom Horrified After Teen Refuses to Be ‘Replacement’ for Deceased Daughter

How far is too far when a person tries to rebuild their family?. There is no greater grief for a parent to suffer than the loss of a child. This can be such a devastating event that many parents may never recover mentally from the loss, and such trauma can often cause the parents to break up because of their shared grief.

Read full story
125 comments

Woman Refuses to Take in Evicted Stepbrother and Family Members

Should you always help family, even if they treated you poorly in the past?. There are blended families all over the US, with over 1,300 new blended families being formed each day, according to the US Census. These families can come in all shapes and sizes, and are completely valid within their own right.

Read full story
150 comments

Man Refuses to Cook Eggs as Wife Likes Them

How far should someone go to accommodate their spouse?. Marriage is one of those relationships in life that takes a lot of commitment and work. A couple makes vows to one another to be there through thick and thin, and work together to reach their ideal lifestyle.

Read full story
39 comments

Mom of 2 Furious After Woman Potty Trains Her Children

While there is a general timeline that pediatric doctors suggest for an average child’s development, every child is different and may go on a separate timeline based on what comes naturally to them.

Read full story
464 comments

'Sexist' Mother Refuses to Refer to Children by Their Preferred Names

Should a person’s choice of name always be respected?. When a child is born, they are assigned a name at birth. Later in life, a person may choose to go by a different name. This choice can be made as a child, or as an adult. With that said, a person’s name is an important piece of their personal identity.

Read full story
320 comments

Father Horrified After Son’s Therapist Spills Secrets to Stepdad

What would you do if your mental health provider betrayed your trust?. The pandemic has caused a lot of struggles for many people. Between managing isolation, dealing with job loss, and navigating uncertain financial times, it’s understandable how many have found that their mental health has not been 100%.

Read full story
886 comments

'Slim' Woman Horrified After Sister-in-Law Blames Miscarriage on Body-Shape

Who should be held responsible in the case of a miscarriage?. When walking through life with a partner, it is not uncommon for a couple to to decide that they want to start having children and begin a family. This is at times a natural desire and next phase for a romantic partnership.

Read full story
9 comments

'Selfish' Sister Bans Widowed Brother from Attending Family Gathering

Is there any form of upset that warrants excluding someone from an event?. As we walk through life, we make connections and form bonds with other people. Some of these bonds will be for a season, and others will be for a lifetime. This is particularly the intention when choosing a romantic partner.

Read full story
118 comments

Man refuses to share inheritance with 'estranged' gay sister

Family relationships get complicated, and they aren’t always easy to navigate. Some family members can be toxic, and cause real damage with their behavior. In cases where a family member is so toxic that a person’s mental health is at risk, it may be required for them to completely cut off ties with that family member to protect themselves. This may be a reason for certain family members to become estranged.

Read full story
54 comments

Mom refuses to 'drain college fund' on new house for daughter

Should a person be able to use their college fund on whatever they want?. The national US student debt is currently standing at an astronomical $1.75 trillion dollars, with over 40 million borrowers. This amount of debt leaves borrowers at a disadvantage as soon as they’re coming out of college.

Read full story
129 comments

Mother-in-Law 'ditches' grandchild's birth to attend wedding

Should in-laws always be present for the birth of a child?. It’s no secret that navigating in-law relationships is one of the hardest parts of marriage, because while a person gets to choose who they want to marry, they don’t get to choose the family that comes along with that decision.

Read full story
46 comments

Woman horrified by pregnant sister naming baby after deceased child

The loss of a child is an incomprehensible reality for many. But for others, this is something they unfortunately know too well, and have to live with every single day. Understandably, the death of a child can cause devastating psychological struggles for the parents left behind. It is common for parents to suffer from depression, and at times may also require mental health support from professionals.

Read full story
26 comments

Stepmom refuses to spend money on adopted daughter of husband

Are all children the same, or are they ranked differently?. It’s never easy when a child’s parents get a divorce, and later on go to get remarried to another person. At that point, a child then needs to navigate how this new parental figure will fit into their life.

Read full story
50 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy