'Entitled' Husband Demands $5K After Paying for Wife’s Life-Saving Surgery

Does every partner deserve a vacation now and again?

Being marriage to someone takes a commitment , every single day, to dedicate oneself to growing together , being honest and loving one other. After many years of marriage, this can get harder and harder to do.

With that said, one of the biggest things that couples fight about is money . Finances tend to cause conflict if partners do not have the same philosophy or have completely different spending habits .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man wants several thousands of dollars so that he can go on vacation, and the wife refuses.

Does every partner deserve a vacation now and again?

An online post published on October 4, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,800 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that a year ago she had to have surgery that cost $3,000, which was paid for from the joint savings account she shares with her husband. She has spent the last 6 months recovering from what was an emergency, life-saving operation.

She was just able to return to work several months ago, which she’s been so happy about. However, after collecting several paychecks, her husband immediately asked for a significant amount of money.

She adds that her husband is planning a sports vacation with his friends, and it’s meant to cost $5,000. He is expecting his wife to pay for it from her own personal account. The author was shocked by this demand, and asked why exactly she was expected to pay for his vacation, deeming this demand to be ‘entitled’.

Should you ever hold someone’s medical history against them?

After asking why she should pay for the vacation, he reminded her of how much ‘he paid for her surgery’ and how that money was originally meant to go towards a vacation. The author reminded him that it was an ‘emergency surgery’, and it wasn’t something she had planned.

Her husband simply said that ‘the outcome was the same’, meaning that the money was spent either way. The author flat-out refused, and as soon as she did, he started throwing words like ‘manipulation’ and ‘thief’. He also called her ‘selfish and ungrateful’. He’s went even further to encourage his friends to start messaging the author, telling her that she is ‘obligated to help him out’ just as he had ‘helped her out before’.

What do you think? Do you agree with the husband in that because his wife’s life-saving surgery cost $3,000, he should get $5,000 from her for a sports vacation with his friends? Or is this not at all how marriage works, and the husband is entitled to think that his wife needs to pay him back for the life-saving surgery she required a year ago?