'Slim' Woman Horrified After Sister-in-Law Blames Miscarriage on Body-Shape

Who should be held responsible in the case of a miscarriage?

When walking through life with a partner, it is not uncommon for a couple to to decide that they want to start having children and begin a family . This is at times a natural desire and next phase for a romantic partnership.

With that said, though someone may have a desire to conceive a baby, they may not be able to carry a baby to term due to infertility. This sort of struggle is incredibly traumatic to all of those involved.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman who has experienced a miscarriage is told by a family member that her ‘slim’ figure is to blame for the loss of the pregnancy.

An online post published on October 4th, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 8,100 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has never exactly been close to her sister-in-law, Valerie. They are generally on ‘okay terms’ when they are together in social situations. A lot of the tension comes from the sister-in-law making ‘observations’ related to the author’s physical health, such as her ‘small’ figure’ and ‘lack of curves’.

The author adds that Valerie has been ‘blessed’ with a curvier figure, which is very important to the sister-in-law as she puts a lot of value into her own appearance. With that said, despite the comments made about the author’s body, she’s tried not to let the comments get to her.

Adding further context, the author explains that she had been struggling for 3 years to get pregnant. They finally were able to get pregnant, but not long after they experienced a miscarriage. She describes the event as ‘unexpected’ and ‘devastating’.

If you have nothing to say, should you not say anything at all?

In the wake of this traumatic loss, the author’s mother-in-law invited the author and her husband over for a family dinner, along with Valerie and her husband. However, the ‘happy family gathering’ didn’t go as planned.

Early into the evening, the author’s sister-in-law bluntly stated that the miscarriage happened because the author’s body has ‘small and limited potential to be able to carry a baby’. This comment hit the author very hard—she states that her husband gave her a look that communicated he wanted her to ‘let it go’ but the author was too upset.

That was when she looked Valerie up and down, and after indicating to the woman’s curves, said, ‘Oh I see, that’s where all your brains and class melted to’. An argument then ensued, until the author told her husband that she wanted to leave. Once they got home, her husband told her that she had been ‘out of line’ for what she said, when his sister was just ‘making an observation’. The author refuses to apologize for her words.

