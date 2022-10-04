'Creepy' Brother-in-Law Humiliated After Being Rejected by Sister-in-Law

Is it ever appropriate to make a move on an in-law?

There are a lot of different relationships in the world, and among some of the most complicated are in-law relationships . While a person will choose their spouse, they don’t get to choose the extended family members that come alone with their special someone.

In cases when someone might have a very strained relationship with their in-laws, they have to make a choice at some point of whether or not it’s worth it to try and work things out, or if they need to reduce contact with that in-law. That, however, is easier said than done.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman calls out her brother-in-law for his ‘extremely creepy’ behavior, and isn’t entirely supported in that move.

The author begins her post by explaining that, tragically, her 35-year-old sister passed away two months ago, leaving behind two children, 3 and 5, and a grieving husband. This adjustment has understandably been very difficult.

Just recently, the author’s brother-in-law asked if she could look after his children for the day, which she was more than happy to do. A few hours later, he asked if they could spend the night with her, because a sleepover with their aunt would ‘make them feel much better’.

The author was more than happy to oblige, and the kids ultimately fell asleep while she was reading them a bedtime story. She also drifted off—however, around 1am she says that she ‘woke up to some noise’ only to find her brother-in-law climbing into her bed with her and the kids.

Grieving looks different for every person.

The author says she ‘freaked out’ at her brother-in-law, asking him what he was doing. He tried to calm her down, while claiming that he ‘just wanted to join’ her and the children in bed. The author demanded how he could possibly think this was an ‘appropriate’ thing to do, and he replied that because his kids were already in bed with her, he didn’t think she’d mind if he joined.

This made the author incredibly uncomfortable, as she thought his actions were ‘creepy’. She asked him to leave the room, but he refused, telling her she ‘can’t keep him away from his kids’. She told him she would bring the kids out to him shortly, and he eventually left the room.

The man then dressed his kids and was ready to take them home when he told the author that what she’d done had been ‘unnecessarily cruel and rude’. When the author checked in the next day, her brother-in-law told her that he was ‘still upset’ with her, and that his kids were now ‘trying to catch up on sleep’ because she had refused to let him into bed with them. When the author later talked to her mom, she was scolded for how she treated her grieving brother-in-law.

What do you think? Was the author overreacting when she freaked out at a grieving widower for trying to sneak into bed with her? Or was she entirely justified to feel uncomfortable because, grieving or not, this is in no way acceptable behavior?