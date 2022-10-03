Woman Refuses to Give Boyfriend Password to 'Safe with Family Heirlooms'

Should you ever give passwords out to family friends?

Having privacy is not only a need for people, but also a right . It is very normal for individuals to have their own space, and have their business kept private.

With that said, when a person enters a relationship, they are opening their private life up to another person , which can mean that they may not always get to keep their business their own anymore. But what is a person to do when their partner starts trying to cross privacy boundaries?

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to give the password to her sister’s safe—containing family valuables-–to her sister's boyfriend, and is heavily criticized for it.

An online post published on September 25, reported on by Kate Fowler from Newsweek , has gone viral with 13,800 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author, a 22-year-old college student, clarifies that she is currently living with her older sister and her sister’s boyfriend while she is finishing her degree. But recently, while her sister was away, an incident arose.

She and her sister are so close that the author has been entrusted with the password to her sister’s safe, which contains ‘valuable jewelry and antiques’. Some of those very items were passed down by their grandmother, and are considered sentimental heirlooms.

With that said, as soon as the sister was out of town, the sister’s 36-year-old boyfriend started asking the author for the password to the sister’s safe. When the author asked why in the world he would want it, he said he was ‘just curious about what’s in there’ and wanted to take a ‘quick peek’. The author, taken aback by the odd request, told him she didn’t have the password. He then accused her of lying, and said that he’d heard her sister tell her she could ‘go into the safe whenever she wanted’.

What is considered a ‘red flag’ in a relationship?

The sister’s boyfriend continued to push, but the author firmly told him that it wasn’t her safe, or her property within it, so it ‘wasn’t her password to share’. The boyfriend then got ‘upset’, and reminded the author how ‘important he was to her sister’. The young woman ultimately suggested that they wait for her sister to come back home to show the boyfriend the heirlooms, but he ‘got more upset’.

The two got into a big argument, with the boyfriend accusing the author of ‘disrespecting him in his own home’, and stormed out of the house. The author is now shaken after being yelled at by her sister’s partner.

What do you think? Should the author have just given the sister’s 36-year-old boyfriend the password, so that he could ‘take a quick peek’? Or is something fishy here, and the boyfriend is up to no good, so she was completely in the right to not share the password?