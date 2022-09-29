‘Possessive' Woman Furious After Roommate Kisses Friend

Is it ever reasonable for a person to feel entitled to control another’s behavior?

All relationships take work and can get very complicated . With that said, it is most often romantic and family relationships that can be the trickiest and cause people the most headaches.

But now and again, it can be a friendship that causes someone the most trouble . These relationships are generally founded on common interests, or sharing a similar lifestyle around the same time. Managing this sort of relationship can be more difficult for some young people .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman becomes furious at her roommate after he kisses her best friend.

An online post published on September 22nd, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 13,400 and 9,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she recently let a coworker and friend of 3-years named 'Jayden' move in with his daughter 'Lia'. The author describes her coworker Jayden as 'funny, smart and cute'. Unfortunately, Jayden was forced to quit his job due to budget cuts.

The author explains that because Jayden lost his job, they made an agreement that he would take on most of the household chores and errands around the house. He also found a part-time job so that he could pay a small amount of rent as well.

The author then further explains that her friends come over quite a bit, and have met Jayden during that time. And this was when the conflict arose. The day after the most recent party, Jayden's daughter told her that she saw her dad kissing the author's best friend.

Who has the right to tell someone who they can and cannot date?

Jayden and the author got into a huge argument about this, with the author stating that she was incredibly upset and ‘felt betrayed’ by what he had done. Jayden recognised her upset, and explained that the kiss 'hadn't been intentional' and he 'didn't say anything because he didn't know what it meant'.

That was when the author escalated the situation and told Jayden that he needed to leave because he was just ‘taking advantage of her kindness’. She goes on to explain that she 'doesn't want to live with someone who betrayed her like that'.

Jayden argued that the author has 'no right' to say anything about his love life and sounded 'possessive', but ultimately they couldn't resolve their disagreement and the author kicked Jayden and his daughter out.

What do you think? Is the author right in that kissing her best friend was the ultimate betrayal and warranted kicking out a young father and his daughter? Or does the author indeed sound strangely possessive, and seems to be more jealous that she herself wasn't the one who kissed Jayden?