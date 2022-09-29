‘Possessive' Woman Furious After Roommate Kisses Friend

Gillian Sisley

Is it ever reasonable for a person to feel entitled to control another’s behavior?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDvV9_0iFd6LqT00
Photo by Hendo Wang on Unsplash

All relationships take work and can get very complicated. With that said, it is most often romantic and family relationships that can be the trickiest and cause people the most headaches.

But now and again, it can be a friendship that causes someone the most trouble. These relationships are generally founded on common interests, or sharing a similar lifestyle around the same time. Managing this sort of relationship can be more difficult for some young people.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman becomes furious at her roommate after he kisses her best friend.

Is it ever reasonable for a person to feel entitled to control another’s behavior?

An online post published on September 22nd, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 13,400 and 9,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she recently let a coworker and friend of 3-years named 'Jayden' move in with his daughter 'Lia'. The author describes her coworker Jayden as 'funny, smart and cute'. Unfortunately, Jayden was forced to quit his job due to budget cuts.

The author explains that because Jayden lost his job, they made an agreement that he would take on most of the household chores and errands around the house. He also found a part-time job so that he could pay a small amount of rent as well.

The author then further explains that her friends come over quite a bit, and have met Jayden during that time. And this was when the conflict arose. The day after the most recent party, Jayden's daughter told her that she saw her dad kissing the author's best friend.

Who has the right to tell someone who they can and cannot date?

Jayden and the author got into a huge argument about this, with the author stating that she was incredibly upset and ‘felt betrayed’ by what he had done. Jayden recognised her upset, and explained that the kiss 'hadn't been intentional' and he 'didn't say anything because he didn't know what it meant'.

That was when the author escalated the situation and told Jayden that he needed to leave because he was just ‘taking advantage of her kindness’. She goes on to explain that she 'doesn't want to live with someone who betrayed her like that'.

Jayden argued that the author has 'no right' to say anything about his love life and sounded 'possessive', but ultimately they couldn't resolve their disagreement and the author kicked Jayden and his daughter out.

What do you think? Is the author right in that kissing her best friend was the ultimate betrayal and warranted kicking out a young father and his daughter? Or does the author indeed sound strangely possessive, and seems to be more jealous that she herself wasn't the one who kissed Jayden?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Work# Dating# Social Media# Psychology

Comments / 1

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
109661 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Mom Forces 'Injured' Daughter to Attend Classes Despite Physical Trauma

What’s more important, a child’s comfort or grades?. Education is an incredibly important component of a person’s childhood. Not only that, but every child deserves access to an education—this is not only a privilege, but it is absolutely a right.

Read full story
26 comments

'Replaced' Children Furious After Father Includes Stepson in Will

Is biology the only thing that makes a child ‘legitimate’?. About ⅓ of children, who may now be adults, will have experienced the separation of their parents and thus experienced the psychological effects of such a traumatic life event. And unfortunately, in some cases, children may lose contact with a parent in the aftermath of the separation.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Forces Parents to Become 'Homeless' After They Rehome Her Dog

Is there anything that family can do that is ‘unforgivable’?. As children age, they will blossom into adults who create their own sets of values and establish their own independence. This is just the reality of being a human being.

Read full story
210 comments

Woman Refuses to Give Boyfriend Password to 'Safe with Family Heirlooms'

Should you ever give passwords out to family friends?. Having privacy is not only a need for people, but also a right. It is very normal for individuals to have their own space, and have their business kept private.

Read full story
33 comments

'Childish' Man Fakes Injury to Force Wife to Leave Wedding

Romantic relationships are not effortless, because sharing life with another person is simply not a straightforward thing. Relationships take a lot of work, and they also take a lot of compromise.

Read full story
27 comments

Mother-in-Law Rehomes Son's Dog to Ex-Wife While He's Abroad

Does anyone have the right to rehome another person’s pet?. There’s a reason people say that dogs are man’s best friend. This statement originally comes from the significant bond and special relationship an owner can have with their canine.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Kicks Out Family After They Destroy 'Sentimental' Tree

Is it ever okay to vandalize someone else’s property?. We don't get to choose our family, and for that reason, it can be difficult to navigate certain relationships when different personalities don't quite align with one another.

Read full story
48 comments

Teen Refuses to Let 'Traumatized' Step-sister into Bedroom

A lot of things can happen in life to leave a deep impression, and in some cases some very significant scars or psychological damage. This is especially a tragic reality when it comes to children.

Read full story
127 comments

Stepmom Tries to 'Steal' 15-Year-Old's Money as Punishment

Are parents entitled to the money their children earn?. What's the role of a stepparent? This can sometimes be a difficult question to answer, especially if a blended family hasn't discussed the details of their new arrangement.

Read full story
91 comments

Mother-in-Law 'Forced' to Leave Wedding Over 'Smelly' Perfume

What request is too extreme to make of one’s wedding guests?. Most people have a vision of how they would like their wedding to look, and sometimes that vision means asking their guests to comply with some different requests.

Read full story
12 comments

Mother-in-Law Humiliated After Bride 'Publicly Embarrasses' Her at Wedding

Should elders always be respected, even if they’re behaving terribly?. As stressful as it can be to plan a wedding, nothing makes the stress worse than problematic and interfering loved ones and family members. These people will insist on putting their opinions forward even when they don't have a say in the planning process.

Read full story
443 comments

Man Refuses to 'Replace' $400-Worth of Girlfriend's Clothes He Lost

Who has the right to dispose of another person’s belongings?. When it comes to clothing, people come in different shapes and sizes. This is especially the case with women's bodies, and so finding items that fit properly can sometimes be a real struggle.

Read full story
65 comments

Stepmom Threatens to Call Cops on Teen Who 'Steals' Her Car

While a parent will always be a parent, regardless of the age of their kid, there comes a point where every child needs to be held responsible for their actions and take the consequences if they make a mistake.

Read full story
85 comments

Mom Forces Daughter to Get Job to Pay $2,000 Vet Bill

How far should a person be willing to go for the sake of their pet?. Pets are a staple of US households, with a massive boost in household pets being reported during the pandemic. Reasons people cited getting a pet during the pandemic were to curb loneliness and have companionship.

Read full story
15 comments

Mom 'Kicks Daughter Out' After She Pawns Family Heirlooms to Party

Are there some actions by a child that are just unforgivable?. When it comes to family, and in particular a person's children, there are a lot of things that can be forgiven and a lot of second chances to be handed out when a child makes a big mistake.

Read full story
270 comments

Woman Refuses to Be Bridesmaid in Ex and Best Friend's Wedding

Are some boundaries of friendship unspoken, and should never be crossed?. Breaking up is always a difficult decision and can be very hard on a couple. Science has actually proven that the body processes the pain of a breakup similarly to physical pain from an injury.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman Horrified After Boyfriend Scams Her with 'Sick Child' in Hospital

Should couples be willing to share all expenses, even if they aren’t engaged?. As if relationships weren’t complicated enough, one of the things that couples argue about most are finances, money and debt.

Read full story
45 comments

Mother-in-Law Furious After Pregnant Woman Refuses to Let Her Touch Belly

Should in-laws be exceptions to boundaries or rules?. When a person is experiencing pregnancy, their body goes through a lot of uncomfortable changes that they cannot control. In general, there are plenty of unpleasant side effects to being pregnant.

Read full story
96 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands that Bride 'Return Gown' She Hates

How much say should an in-law have in a bride’s choice of wedding dress?. For a lot of women, they dream about their ideal wedding day many years before it takes place or they start planning it. People can get very wrapped up in the details of planning a wedding because they are so passionate about having the ‘perfect day’ realised.

Read full story
186 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy