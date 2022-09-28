Mom Forces Daughter to Get Job to Pay $2,000 Vet Bill

How far should a person be willing to go for the sake of their pet?

Pets are a staple of US households, with a massive boost in household pets being reported during the pandemic . Reasons people cited getting a pet during the pandemic were to curb loneliness and have companionship.

Science has shown that there are plenty of positive side effects to a person’s mental health due to having a pet. Pets increase endorphins and happiness among owners , boosting their overall well-being. With that said, as positive as pets can be on a person’s well-being, they are also very expensive .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a teen causes her family pet to end up in the emergency room, resulting in thousands of dollars in vet bills, and her mother forces her to get a job to cover the bill.

An online post published on September 21st, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone incredibly viral with 18,900 upvotes and 5,400 comments.

The author begins her post by stating that she has 3 daughters between the ages of 15 and 18. The family also have a chihuahua-dachshund mix name Pebble, who is the light of their life. Unfortunately, Pebble recently got very ill and had to be taken to the emergency room for life-saving measures.

The reason for Pebble’s illness was that he was left too long on the back deck during a heatwave, with the temperature outside getting as hot as 41 degrees Celsius. The author also clarifies that the back deck is meant to be ‘off limits’ to the dog for several reasons. For one big reason, there is no shade on the deck.

With that said, Pebble still loves the back deck because he loves to people watch those who stroll by, look at the cars driving by the house, and see the neighbour’s chickens. With that in mind, it is the 15-year-old daughter’s ‘responsibility to make sure Pebble is inside’ before she heads off to school.

Children need to learn about responsibility and consequences for their actions.

A few weeks ago, the 15-year-old put Pebble out on the back deck and forgot about him and just went to school. The 18-year-old returned home to find Pebble ‘passed out on the back deck’. She called her mom, and Pebble was then rushed to emergency.

Thankfully, Pebble made a full recovery, but the vet bill was over $2,000, and the author’s 15-year-old seemed very nonchalant about the entire thing, not even guilty about what happened to Pebble. In light of her poor attitude, the author and her husband decided that they would may her pay for the bill.

In order to repay the bill, the parents forced their daughter to quit the swim team so that she could get a job to repay the bill. The teen is now accusing her parents of ‘ruining her life over a mistake’.

What do you think? Was the author’s punishment totally justified, and is warranted as an appropriate consequence to her actions? Or is the teen right in that it was an ‘honest mistake’, and her parents are being cruel by forcing her to quit the swim team?