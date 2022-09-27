Woman Refuses to Be Bridesmaid in Ex and Best Friend's Wedding

Gillian Sisley

Are some boundaries of friendship unspoken, and should never be crossed?

Photo by Samantha Gades on Unsplash

Breaking up is always a difficult decision and can be very hard on a couple. Science has actually proven that the body processes the pain of a breakup similarly to physical pain from an injury.

With that said, when it comes to friendship there are generally unspoken rules between friends that should never be ignored. One of these more well-known rules is that a friend should never date another friend's ex-partner.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to stand in her best friend's wedding, because her ‘best friend’ is marrying the woman's ex-boyfriend.

An online post published on September 21st, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 12,500 upvotes and 2,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and Sophie have been friends for over 10 years. While the author didn't like Sophie at first, after talking to her for some time they became best friends.

The author then explains that she met her boyfriend, Jacob, 4 years ago. He was her first boyfriend and one of the first guys to show her attention outside of a casual night out. They were discussing their future together, and the author thought that everything was great, even thinking that they were going to move in together soon.

However, something incredibly shocking happened. A year into dating, the author's boyfriend came to her and asked if she minded if he started to date her best friend instead. He just called her up one day and said that he had been talking to Sophie for a while now, and he had fallen in love with her.

He added that Sophie felt the same way, but that they both agreed they needed to get the author's blessing 'out of respect' before they could start dating each other.

Dealing with the betrayal of a friend and romantic partner is incredibly damaging to a person's mental health.

Instead of getting upset with her boyfriend and best friend, the author justified this betrayal by stating that Sophie had always been ‘the pretty one’ so it made sense to her why Jacob would fall in love with her. And so, instead of getting upset, she ‘extended her blessing to them’, and 'congratulated them on their new relationship'.

It's 3 years later, and Jacob and Sophie have decided they're going to get married. On top of that, Sophie has asked the author to be her Maid of Honour at the wedding. The author is planning to refuse standing in the wedding, because as she says the 'thought makes her feel sick'. She not only hates her best friend, but also doesn't want to be part of the wedding at all. She’s even planning to move out of the state soon for a better job opportunity, and she is considering not telling anyone and just leaving.

What do you think? Should the author be the bigger person and say ‘yes’ to being the Maid of Honor in her ex-boyfriend and best friend's wedding? Or is it about time that the author realizes that both of these people are horrible, and she should completely cut ties with them and move on with her life?

