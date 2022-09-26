Woman Steals Family Heirloom from Adopted Child Who ‘Isn’t Real Family'

Is family only legitimate if they’re related by blood?

Families can be made up of all different situations and scenarios . While many may consist of biological family members, in other cases blended families are formed through stepchildren, adoption, and even through chosen family.

Statistics from the US Census have found that about 1,300 new blended families are formed every day in the United States, and that makes about 13% of all households in the US.

This sort of situation was addressed in a recent online post in which an aunt refuses to give an heirloom to her niece who has been adopted, because she claims that the heirlooms should only stay within the 'actual' family.

Is family only legitimate if they’re related by blood?

An online post published on September 23rd, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 20,100 upvotes and 2,600 comments.

The author begins her posts by explaining that she met her husband 10 years ago, and at the time he was the father of a 6-month-old baby girl named Lily. They ultimately got married after 6 years, and the author legally adopted Lily when she was 11.

She goes on to explain that there is a tradition in her family that the oldest daughter gets gifted an old sapphire ring on her 11th birthday. The ring belonged to the author's grandmother, who gave it to the author's aunt, who then gifted it to the author. As per tradition, the author gifted Lily the ring on her 11th birthday, because she is the author's oldest daughter.

Lily absolutely loves the ring, and she even put it on a chain to wear around her neck so that she could take better care of it. In the last few months that she has had it, she has not taken it off.

Should some traditions be kept in the bloodline?

All seemed to be fine, until the author's sister dropped Lily off after a day of hanging out. The author assumed that she was just tired when she went straight to her room, so she didn't immediately go to ask what was wrong, but later that night she went to go check on her just to be sure.

When the author went to Lily, she noticed that she had been crying. Lily explained that her aunt had ‘taken the ring from her’ because it was supposed to go to the ‘actual’ oldest daughter and the family. Her aunt told her that since she was adopted she 'isn't real family'.

Furious, the author left her sister a voicemail saying she needed to return the ring right away, but the sister replied with a text that she would only give the ring back if the author had a daughter before the sister did. She went on to explain that she was going to ‘keep the ring safe’ to make sure it 'didn't go to the wrong person'.

That was when the author said that she needed to return the ring by 2 p.m. that day, otherwise she would ‘call the police and report it as stolen’. The sister told her she was being ‘ridiculous’ to try and get the police involved, and that was ‘taking it too far’. Their mother also defended the author's sister by saying she was 'only trying to keep the family tradition alive'.

What do you think? Was the author justified to threaten to call the police after her sister stole the ring from her daughter? Or is the sister right in that the tradition needs to be kept within the family, and that because Lily is adopted she isn't considered an actual member of the family?