Adult Children Furious at Mother for 'Having an Affair'

Gillian Sisley

At what point should parents be allowed to do what they want, even if their children disapprove?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fARR6_0iAYYPS800
Photo by Joe Hepburn on Unsplash

It doesn't matter the age of a child, if their parents choose to separate it is generally a traumatic or upsetting experience in most cases. It isn't uncommon for children to have the wish that their parents will eventually get back together.

Statistics also show that one of the leading causes of couples choosing to divorce is infidelity or one of the partners having an affair. But what are children to do when they feel their parent is having an affair, and they don't approve?

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a set of adult children accuse their mother of having an affair, and they are told to 'get over it'.

At what point should parents be allowed to do what they want, even if their children disapprove?

An online post from September 22nd, reported on by Sophie and Lloyd from Newsweek, has gone viral with 5,600 upvotes and close to 500 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he and his grandmother have a very close relationship, though his other family members are very judgemental of his grandmother right now. His grandparents have been separated for two decades now, and his 65-year-old grandmother is dating someone new. To go a step further, the grandmother and William have decided to move in together.

While this should be a happy occasion of sorts, the author explains that his father, aunts, and uncles are all furious with their mother and have essentially ‘cut contact with her’.

The grandmother was initially hesitant to tell her children about her relationship with her boyfriend, because she wasn't sure how they would react. And she was right to be nervous, because her children ‘turned on her’ when they learned she was moving in with her boyfriend.

Is someone's love life anyone else's business?

Her children began to accuse her of ‘cheating’ and said that she was ‘choosing her affair partner over her own kids’. That was when they stopped speaking to her. The grandmother was then hesitant to move in with her boyfriend, but the author encouraged her to anyways because 'William makes her happy and he is a nice man'.

Since her four children stopped talking to her entirely, the grandmother has asked her estranged husband for an 'official divorce', making her kids even angrier with her. The children were recently speaking ill of the grandmother at a family dinner, and that was when the author ‘had enough’ and finally spoke up.

He chastised them for speaking ill of their mom, and told them that 'they should be happy that she is happy'. He also called them out as hypocrites, saying that it was ‘unfair’ that they would criticize their mother when their father had ‘already had many girlfriends’ over the decades, and they ‘praised him’ for this rather than shaming him. The kids told the author that he was in the wrong for ‘not taking their feelings into consideration’, and argued that their mother ‘shouldn’t be dating at this age’ and then continued to accuse her of ‘cheating’.

What do you think? Is the grandmother fully within her right to be dating again after decades of being separated from her husband? Or are her children right in that this is cheating and having an affair, even though their father has been doing the same thing for years but they see no issue with it?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Children# Relationships# Family Relationships# Social Media

Comments / 1

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
108562 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to 'Replace' $400-Worth of Girlfriend's Clothes He Lost

Who has the right to dispose of another person’s belongings?. When it comes to clothing, people come in different shapes and sizes. This is especially the case with women's bodies, and so finding items that fit properly can sometimes be a real struggle.

Read full story
17 comments

Stepmom Threatens to Call Cops on Teen Who 'Steals' Her Car

While a parent will always be a parent, regardless of the age of their kid, there comes a point where every child needs to be held responsible for their actions and take the consequences if they make a mistake.

Read full story
47 comments

Mom Forces Daughter to Get Job to Pay $2,000 Vet Bill

How far should a person be willing to go for the sake of their pet?. Pets are a staple of US households, with a massive boost in household pets being reported during the pandemic. Reasons people cited getting a pet during the pandemic were to curb loneliness and have companionship.

Read full story
10 comments

Mom 'Kicks Daughter Out' After She Pawns Family Heirlooms to Party

Are there some actions by a child that are just unforgivable?. When it comes to family, and in particular a person's children, there are a lot of things that can be forgiven and a lot of second chances to be handed out when a child makes a big mistake.

Read full story
231 comments

Woman Refuses to Be Bridesmaid in Ex and Best Friend's Wedding

Are some boundaries of friendship unspoken, and should never be crossed?. Breaking up is always a difficult decision and can be very hard on a couple. Science has actually proven that the body processes the pain of a breakup similarly to physical pain from an injury.

Read full story
21 comments

Woman Horrified After Boyfriend Scams Her with 'Sick Child' in Hospital

Should couples be willing to share all expenses, even if they aren’t engaged?. As if relationships weren’t complicated enough, one of the things that couples argue about most are finances, money and debt.

Read full story
41 comments

Mother-in-Law Furious After Pregnant Woman Refuses to Let Her Touch Belly

Should in-laws be exceptions to boundaries or rules?. When a person is experiencing pregnancy, their body goes through a lot of uncomfortable changes that they cannot control. In general, there are plenty of unpleasant side effects to being pregnant.

Read full story
88 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands that Bride 'Return Gown' She Hates

How much say should an in-law have in a bride’s choice of wedding dress?. For a lot of women, they dream about their ideal wedding day many years before it takes place or they start planning it. People can get very wrapped up in the details of planning a wedding because they are so passionate about having the ‘perfect day’ realised.

Read full story
175 comments

Woman Steals Family Heirloom from Adopted Child Who ‘Isn’t Real Family'

Is family only legitimate if they’re related by blood?. Families can be made up of all different situations and scenarios. While many may consist of biological family members, in other cases blended families are formed through stepchildren, adoption, and even through chosen family.

Read full story
78 comments

'Bridezilla' Lies About Child-Free Wedding to Exclude 5-Year-Old Niece

Is deception forgivable if it’s just for one event, on one day?. The concept of child-free weddings isn't anything new, but it is certainly a trend that has been catching on more and more in recent years, despite the criticism or backlash that may come from parents in a groom and bride's life.

Read full story
110 comments

17-Year-Old Horrified After Aunt Makes Her Feel 'Like a Monster'

Is it ever okay to make a joke about someone who has passed?. It is incredibly tragic and horrible when a child passes away in some sort of accident, and the parents are left to grieve the aftermath of losing their child.

Read full story
81 comments

Man ‘Outraged’ After Girlfriend Plans Vacation with ‘Ex-Boyfriend’

Is keeping contact with an ex-romantic partner considered cheating?. After so many years of not being able to travel due to the pandemic, many people are finally looking forward to getting back out there and seeing the world.

Read full story
123 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Pay for Grandson's College Tuition After 'Coming Out'

What is a grandparent to do when their child’s lifestyle doesn’t match their ideologies?. It's no secret that there is a real problem in the US when it comes to student debt and access to education for all young people today. Data shows that the national student debt currently sits at $1.6 trillion in the United States.

Read full story
316 comments

Woman Horrified by Sister-in-Law's 'Plot' to Make Her Divorce Husband

When does the interference of in-law’s go too far?. Anyone who has in-laws will tell you that navigating this sort of relationship can be rocky at the best of times, and in some cases can be almost impossible to find a middle ground.

Read full story
51 comments

Father 'Steals' Wedding Dress Budget to Buy iPad for Child

Should a partner ever use money on a purchase that wasn’t agreed on?. Weddings are an incredibly costly venture, and not something that someone shouldn’t jump into without their eyes fully open.

Read full story
52 comments

56-Year-Old Father Demands Grandchild Refer to Newborn Baby as 'Aunt'

What role do significant age gaps play in family dynamics?. While it's never a happy thing when a marriage ends in divorce, stats show that 70% of adults who get divorced will go on to remarry and potentially have more children down the road.

Read full story
83 comments

Woman ‘Unapologetically’ Plans to Marry Gay Best Friend

The decision to get married is no small choice, and is not something that a person should rush into and should be fully sure they're ready to do. With that said, marriage today doesn't always look like it used to. There are a lot more unconventional marriages out there, whether they are open marriages or marriages with other agreements on the side.

Read full story
26 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands 15-Year-Old Accept 'Body-Shaming' Gifts

How much power should in-laws have over their grandchildren?. Though this may not be everyone's experience, some people may have the opportunity in their lives to have grandchildren and find out what it's like to be a grandparent.

Read full story
135 comments

Woman 'Abandons' Baby Niece with Strangers to Go Out to Party

Whose job is it to organize childcare for an infant?. Coordinating childcare can be a really cumbersome experience, especially since the pandemic made it even harder to secure affordable and accessible childcare for many parents in the US.

Read full story
95 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy